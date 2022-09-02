TMCnet News
|
New XIFIN LIS 8 Helps Diagnostic Laboratories Scale and Respond to Changing Market Dynamics
XIFIN, today introduced the newest iteration of its cloud-based laboratory information system (LIS), XIFIN LIS 8, demonstrating the company's continued investment in improving operational, clinical and financial outcomes for diagnostic providers. New feature development for XIFIN LIS 8 is continually informed by customer and market input. Recently XIFIN conducted a survey with responses representing approximately 100 U.S.-based labs. Results revealed their key needs, including digital transformation and better testing support. Informed by these findings, XIFIN LIS 8 offers improved scalability, an enhanced role-based user experience, additional interface and configurability capabilities, digital pathology interoperability, and new document storage functionality that supports laboratory report sharing through the XIFIN patient portal.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005240/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
As COVID-19 swept across the country over the past year, laboratories have faced extraordinary challenges expanding their test menus and the resulting surge of testing volumes -peaking at 250% above baseline with some labs seeing volumes over 700% of baseline levels-emphasizes the importance of diagnostic data. Higher than normal volumes combined with the push towards remote laboratory testing accelerated the adoption of digital pathology - spotlighting the need for SaaS (News - Alert) solutions to support this dynamic shift in how labs intake tests, increase throughput and better communicate test results. The need for increased testing capabilities, and the technology to support it, is becoming even more apparent with the prevalence of troubling COVID-19 variants.
"The past 18 months have shown us that technology, aligned correctly to capacity and operational needs, can be the differentiator in labs operating effectively during significant market disruption," said Joe Nollar, AVP LIS Product Development, XIFIN. "By having functional and reliable tools at their disposal, labs can stand up to new tests, scale up to meet rising demand and pivot workflow as necessary to align with changing pandemic requirements."
New Capabilities in XIFIN LIS 8 Help Labs Adapt to Current and Future Needs
According to a recent study conducted by XIFIN, more than 30% of lab respondents indicated that their LIS had gaps in its ability to meet their testing needs or didn't adequately support their testing needs. As labs look to invest in new SaaS technologies to handle fluctuating testing volumes as COVID-19 variants emerge, many are exploring options to expand both their test menus and the use of testing equipment to capitalize on early investments. XIFIN LIS 8 provides the enhanced scalability and flexibility needed to accommodate menu expansions and capacity requirements.
XIFIN LI 8 is the only SaaS-based LIS solution on the market that can offer multi-specialty workflows, interoperability with artificial intelligence-driven digital pathology solutions, multi-system integrations, and the enterprise grade infrastructure, security and connectivity to make this a reality. Specific capabilities include:
"With XIFIN's LIS offerings we will be able to scale our operations for future growth and integrate our lab information with our TissueCypher® computational pathology workflow, creating a complete end-to-end solution," said Dr. Rebecca Critchley-Thorne, Co-founder and CSO, Cernostics. "By implementing the Concentriq® digital pathology platform from Proscia and integrating it with the XIFIN lab information system, we will be able to rapidly scale our precision medicine business model and accelerate adoption of the TissueCypher Barrett's Esophagus Assay, the world's first precision medicine test to predict the risk of future development of esophageal cancer in patients with Barrett's esophagus. The innovative end-to-end solution from XIFIN and Proscia will also streamline collaboration amongst our multidisciplinary team of cancer biologists, artificial intelligence scientists, and pathologists to accelerate the development of the novel AI-driven precision medicine solutions in our pipeline."
Survey Reveals Key Pain Points Among U.S. Diagnostic Labs
To understand market needs for laboratory information systems and to help build LIS 8, XIFIN fielded a survey of U.S. diagnostic labs encompassing multiple specialties. A range of responses from approximately 100 labs revealed that reliability, scalability, and interoperability are challenging areas for many, and key pain points include:
Lack of awareness of software versions and security are of particular concern. Given the sensitivity and value of healthcare data, any lack of knowledge of known vulnerabilities in healthcare information technology security poses too great a risk to tolerate. Cloud-based technology solutions, such as XIFIN LIS 8, enable organizations to have confidence that they are always using the most up to date version of their LIS software.
Please click here to request your copy of the upcoming State of the US Laboratory Information Systems research report.
About XIFIN
XIFIN is a healthcare information technology company that leverages diagnostic information to improve the quality and economics of healthcare. The company's cloud-based technology facilitates connectivity and workflow automation for accessing and sharing clinical and financial diagnostic data, linking healthcare stakeholders in the delivery and reimbursement of care. The company provides cross-specialty industry analytics including its Lab Volume Index which provides a measurement of laboratory testing volumes across the US. Its synthesis of diagnostic data enables comparisons of hospital, genetics, pathology, routine lab, COVID-19 and antibody testing across key segments. To learn more, visit www.XIFIN.com, follow XIFIN on Twitter and LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XIFIN blog.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005240/en/
06/14/2011
09/11/2009
Smart Meters â€“ Beyond the Bill
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 3:30-3:55pm
Presentation Details TBA
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 1:30-1:55pm
How to Manage and Migrate Legacy Systems
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 3:30-3:55pm