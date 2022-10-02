TMCnet News
New research from Karat and Howard University sheds light on access challenges facing Black software engineers
SEATTLE and WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karat, the world's leader in technical interviewing, today released new research in partnership with faculty from Howard University exploring key factors that can help more Black software engineers enter the tech industry and excel in their careers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Black engineers comprised just 6 percent of all computer programmers in the U.S. in 2020, and this research shines a light on the challenges and opportunities that exist to improve representation.
Co-authored by Dr. Legand Burge, III, Howard University Professor of Computer Science, Dr. Katherine Picho-Kiroga, Howard University Assistant Professor of Educational Psychology, and Portia Kibble Smith, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Karat, The Interview Access Gap for Black Engineers identifies a number of socioeconomic and systemic barriers young Black talent face to get jobs in tech.
"The lack of representation of Black engineers in tech is a barrier to entry for the next generation," said Kibble Smith. "A lot of the HBCU students we interviewed are first-generation college students. They don't have a clear understanding of what goes on in a technical interview until they're interviewing for their first engineering internship, and they don't have anyone in their networks to help them prepare."
Key findings
Structural inequities delay exposure to computer science education and make it more difficult for Black software engineers to start careers in tech.
Closing the access gap
Adding transparency to the hiring process and building ways for candidates to practice technical interviews are two ways that tech companies can close the access gap and reduce interview anxiety for underrepresented engineering candidates. Strategies for accomplishing this include publishing sample interview questions online and giving candidates multiple opportunities to interview. Both of these practices help demystify technical hiring for engineers from nontraditional backgrounds. This not only creates a more equitable talent pipeline but also a more efficient and effective way to hire the best engineers.
"The students in my classes are incredibly resourceful, they've had to hustle their entire lives. These are positive traits that hiring managers look for, but they're hard to demonstrate in a traditional job interview," noted Dr. Burge. "This research highlights the importance of transparency and making information about interviews readily available for candidates. It also reinforces why practice interview programs like Brilliant Black Minds are so critical for closing the access gap and empowering more Black engineers."
Karat's Brilliant Black Minds program provides Black software engineers free practice interviews with live feedback to expose students to the components of a technical interview alongside career development workshops.
"The program has helped participants build confidence, hone their technical interviewing skills, and ultimately get summer internships and full-time jobs," added Kibble Smith. "Interview scores from the Fall and Spring practice seasons showed promising results, with more than three-quarters of students maintaining or improving their performance."
The full report includes survey responses and feedback from focus groups conducted in the Spring of 2021. More than 300 Black computer science students and HBCU alumni from schools including Howard University, Morehouse College, and University of North Carolina Charlotte participated.
