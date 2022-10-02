[September 16, 2021] New Report from Mintal Reveals Common Sleep Habits of Men and Women in the U.S.

Mintal, a wellness-focused technology brand, today released a sleep habits report that includes insights stemming from the AI-driven Mintal Tracker app to highlight interesting facts about the sleep patterns of men and women in the U.S., revealing several notable commonalities and differences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005270/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) Key findings include: Contrary to the popular belief that men snore more than women, our app revealed the opposite - out of all users who snore, 52.7% were women and 47.3% were men.

15% of men experience sleep apnea, compared to 12% of women. Of those who suffer from sleep apnea, men experienced an average of 5.4 disturbances per hour and women an average of 4.5 disturbances per hour.

38% of Mintal Tracker users sleep talk, with the breakdown equating to 54.3% women and 45.7% men.

When it comes to average time aslee, both men and women log almost seven hours of sleep each night on average, with women getting slightly more shut eye at 6 hours 53 minutes, and men receiving 6 hours 47 minutes.



The data in the report covers the sleep habits of Mintal Tracker's iOS and Android (News - Alert) users between August 2020 and July 2021 in the U.S. The Mintal Tracker app enables users to gain a deeper understanding of their sleep patterns and habits, as well as leverages AI to alert users about their propensity to snore, sleep talk, experience sleep apnea and more.

About Mintal Mintal is a wellness-focused technology company powered by AI-driven algorithms with the goal of enabling people who suffer from restless sleep, sleep disorders, anxiety or mental health challenges to improve their well-being. Mintal offers an integrated approach to wellness, which includes a family of apps and devices that utilize science-based wellness techniques and advanced technology. The company has developed proprietary AI-powered technologies for sleep disorder detection and risk assessment, and its apps have been downloaded by over 1 million people worldwide. About Mintal Tracker The Mintal Tracker app is an AI-driven sleep tracker with sleep apnea detection that analyzes sleep patterns and snoring to assess your sleep quality and risk for sleep apnea. Mintal Tracker aims to help you achieve your best night's sleep. Mintal Tracker's sleep apnea detection is designed to measure your risk for sleep apnea by analyzing your snoring and breathing patterns during sleep. Mintal Tracker tracks your sleep cycles from the moment your head hits the pillow until the time you wake up, and provides a detailed report. No wearable devices needed; simply turn on Mintal Tracker before going to bed and the app will help you improve your sleep quality. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005270/en/

