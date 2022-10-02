TMCnet News
|
New Initiative Explores Need To Unify And Humanize Customer Experiences Around Identity And Authentication In A Digitally Connected Economy
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The critical need to simplify and unify the way companies recognize and authenticate their customers and partners across all channels of engagement is the subject of a new thought leadership initiative being undertaken by the Business Performance Innovation (BPI) Network and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council, in partnership with Daon, a global leader in identity assurance technology.
The new program, called Unify How You Verify, is of critical importance to businesses and brands as digital channels and interactions proliferate and customers become increasingly irritated by tedious and repetitive authentication processes. Companies must address the challenge by adopting a singular, unified and humanized identity experience that persists across all engagement channels and throughout all stages of the customer relationship lifecycle.
The Unify How You Verify program will incorporate new research into consumer attitudes toward current authentication processes, as well as conversations with senior executives and experts in customer support, ecommerce, security, IT and other relevant functional areas on what can be done to improve customer experiences and drive greater revenue, satisfaction and compliance.
For more information on the program, please visit https://www.cmocouncil.org/thought-leadership/programs/unify-how-you-verify
"As customers rely increasingly on new digital channels of interaction and as identity verification and authentication become ubiquitous, companies and brands must respond with new unified and frictionless approaches to recognize their customers and verify identities across all ouchpoints," said Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council and BPI Network. "We're excited to team with Daon to shed new light on the challenges companies and consumers are facing in identity authentication, as well as the next-generation approaches needed to address these issues."
Highlighting the need for change, a recent CMO Council report, entitled "How Covid Has Changed The Channels Of Engagement," finds consumers across generations and geographies are flocking to digital self-service channels when engaging with brands, yet many get frustrated when their needs aren't met. This frustration has led to 73% of consumers questioning why they're doing business with the brand.
"Daon is pleased to partner with the BPI Network and CMO Council on this important thought leadership initiative as businesses of almost every stripe are grappling with the need to simplify and unify authentication across their organizations," said George Skaff, senior vice president of marketing for Daon. "We know that biometrics can deliver convenient and secure customer experiences. Yet, humanizing and optimizing these experiences require more than a string of biometric authentication events. What's needed is an authentication model, incorporating both biometric and non-biometric factors, that can create a singular, unified identity experience that persists across all engagement channels and throughout all stages of the customer relationship lifecycle."
Survey insights from Experian's annual Global Identity & Fraud Report found that since the pandemic, consumers have an increasing level of comfort and preference for physical and behavioral biometrics as methods of security. In fact, for the first time in four years, passwords did not earn a spot in the top three most secure methods for authenticating a customer's identity.
About the BPI Network
About the CMO Council
About Daon
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-initiative-explores-need-to-unify-and-humanize-customer-experiences-around-identity-and-authentication-in-a-digitally-connected-economy-301378143.html
SOURCE CMO Council
02/08/2011
05/24/2012
03/30/2011
Presentation Details TBA
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 2:30-2:55pm
I Robot Run the Warehouse
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 2:30-2:55pm
Getting to the Relevant (meta) Data
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 2:30-2:55pm