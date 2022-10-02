[September 16, 2021] New PROLINE+ Survey Shows 62% of Ontario Bettors Are Keen to Place Legal Single Bets

Over half of respondents say betting on a game adds fun to the live sports experience TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - This fall sports season is unlike any other for Ontario's sports fans who now have a legal option to bet online on single event sports with PROLINE+ from OLG. A new survey for PROLINE+ conducted ahead of launch shows that almost two-thirds of Ontario sports bettors are now more likely to make a single-event sports bet because of its recent legalization in Canada. This has proven to be true since the launch of OLG's new digital sportsbook as, in fact, single event bets account for 77% of all wagers to date. The survey also shows those bettors are keen to place those bets on OLG's PROLINE+ platform because all of the proceeds are invested in provincial priorities that improve the quality of life for all Ontarians. "We're excited to be first to market bringing Ontarians what they told us they've been looking for – a trustworthy, best-in-class platform that complements their sports watching experience," said David Pridmore, OLG Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. "Since we launched our online sportsbook PROLINE+ in late-August, we've already processed more than $6 million in bets, and we're expecting even more interest in the platform as more sports and leagues start new seasons and as our player base continues to scale." The PROLINE+ survey also found that 37% of bettors and 44% of frequent bettors were interested in betting on novelty markets which include award show results like those that will be presented this weekend for the best in television entertainment. Ontarians say they're keen to bet safely using an option like PROLINE+, which promotes responsible gambling and includes player tools and educational materials from OLG's award-winning PlaySmart program. "PROLINE+ is a competitive online platform that's meeting the demands of Ontario's sports bettors at every level," said Rhea Jankowski, Director,Digital Sports Marketing and Operations at OLG. "We are hyper-focused on the needs of our players and will continue to look for new opportunities, new sports and new markets to keep them engaged. We know our customers and want to give them what they want."



The survey found one in three frequent sports bettors (defined as those who bet once a week or more) in Ontario said they had a bad experience placing a bet on a grey market online app or website in the past. Just under half of Ontario's sports bettors place a bet at least once a month, with almost one in four wagering at least once a week. Just over a quarter of all sports bettors, and half of frequent bettors, said they bet more often during COVID-19 than before the pandemic, in part because it helped offset not being able to go to games. Other key findings from the survey include:

47% of frequent bettors wouldn't watch as many games if they weren't betting. COVID-19 impact: 24% of those surveyed said they will attend more sports games in the next 12 months than before the pandemic, and 27% of those surveyed said betting on their favourite team during COVID-19 helped off-set the fact that they couldn't go to games. About PROLINE+: PROLINE+ is available online on any device and features dynamic, competitive odds, new sports and markets and new ways to bet, including single event and live betting. There are thousands of betting options available at any time, including all major North American sports leagues and some major international sports. PROLINE+ is the only legal online sportsbook in Ontario, reinvesting 100 per cent of proceeds for provincial priorities that improve the quality of life for all Ontarians. PROLINE+ also promotes responsible gambling and features player tools and educational materials from OLG's globally recognized PlaySmart program. An active OLG.ca account is required, and players must be 19 years of age or older and located in Ontario. About the PROLINE+ Survey: The survey was conducted by Hill and Knowlton Strategies on behalf of OLG. A total of 1,000 Ontario residents were surveyed between August 16-23, 2021. The sample was randomly drawn from LEO, Leger's panel of potential survey respondents. All respondents were of legal gambling age and had ever bet money on sports either online or with a sports lottery at a store/kiosk. An associated margin of error for a probability-based sample of this size would be ±3%, 19 times out of 20. Frequent bettors are defined as respondents who said they bet on sports once a week or more. OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province. All for Here - 100 per cent of OLG's proceeds are invested in Ontario

