[September 15, 2021] New LifeScan and Welldoc Partnership Brings Consumers an Evidence-Based Approach to Managing Diabetes and Other Chronic Conditions

MALVERN, Pa. and COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, serving more than 20 million people with diabetes and the maker of the iconic OneTouch® brand products, and Welldoc, a digital health leader revolutionizing chronic care, today announced a strategic partnership to incorporate Welldoc's chronic condition platform, supporting hypertension, heart failure, diabetes, pre-diabetes and behavioral health, into the new OneTouch® Solutions portal, designed to offer a choice of support, guidance and digital tools to help people not just manage diabetes but thrive. Diabetes doesn't happen in isolation. Other chronic conditions are common among people with diabetes. Studies suggest that most adults with diabetes have at least one comorbid chronic disease and as many as 40 percent have at least three1. According to research, people with multiple chronic conditions can need more frequent and varied interventions, across multiple providers – this complexity can make self-management of care difficult. In fact, as an increased number of care providers are required, these individuals can struggle to understand, remember, and reconcile their healthcare needs2. The American Diabetes Association suggests that collaborative, connected, multidisciplinary teams are best suited to facilitate self-management3. "As a valued and long-standing partner, Welldoc shares in our commitment to help people with diabetes manage their whole-health with meaningful and integrated solutions," said Val Asbury, LifeScan president and chief executive officer. "By adding Welldoc's evidence-based platform for pre-diabetes, diabetes, hypertension, heart failure and behavioral health with our OneTouch digital solutons, we are leaning into our mission to deliver personalized health and wellness experiences that engage people with diabetes and related conditions to live their best lives."



"Welldoc's cloud-based, digital-first offerings are an important part of the larger digital ecosystem of connected solutions and services LifeScan is creating to help support a healthy lifestyle for the millions of people with diabetes who count on OneTouch® products," Asbury said. "Chronic conditions continue to present a global health and economic crisis," said Kevin McRaith, Welldoc president and chief executive officer. "Our scalable platform empowers individuals to self-manage their conditions, enabling high quality, continuous connected care for multiple chronic conditions. Our new partnership with LifeScan will help individuals living with diabetes and other chronic conditions to simplify their journey, reduce their complexity of care management and improve their outcomes."

The Welldoc solution connects important health data across multiple conditions, all under one platform. Welldoc's advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) leverages the power of this health data -medications, labs, diet, activity, symptoms and psychosocial factors - to provide personalized, real-time coaching. Welldoc's award-winning, FDA-cleared digital health solution, BlueStar,® powers LifeScan's current digital diabetes coaching solution, OneTouch Reveal® Plus, which is available through select payer and employer plans. OneTouch Solutions will be offered to consumers in the US starting this fall, and then offered to healthcare providers and payors as a reimbursed adjudicated option in early 2022. About the OneTouch® brand made by LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring innovation and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com About Welldoc

Welldoc®, a digital health leader revolutionizing chronic care, is integrating personalized, real-time and actionable insights into the daily lives of individuals living with chronic conditions, enabling improved health and outcomes. Welldoc's comprehensive chronic care platform provides multi-condition support across diabetes, hypertension, heart failure and behavioral health. Welldoc's flagship product, BlueStar®, an FDA-cleared digital health solution, guides individuals through the complicated journey of living with diabetes by enabling them to self-manage their care while enhancing connections to their healthcare team. Welldoc partners with health plans, health systems and employers with the goal of extending care, improving health and reducing costs. For more information, visit www.welldoc.com.

1 Piette JD, Kerr EA. The impact of comorbid chronic conditions on diabetes care. Diabetes Care. 2006 Mar;29(3):725-31. doi: 10.2337/diacare.29.03.06.dc05-2078. PMID: 16505540.

2 Vogeli, C., Shields, A.E., Lee, T.A. et al. Multiple Chronic Conditions: Prevalence, Health Consequences, and Implications for Quality, Care Management, and Costs. J GEN INTERN MED 22, 391–395 (2007). https://doi.org/10.1007/s11606-007-0322-1

3 ADA Standards of Medical Care for Diabetes 2020

