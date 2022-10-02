TMCnet News
New OpenX Publisher Survey Reveals Importance of First Party Data in Publisher's Future Plans
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OpenX revealed the results of the company's latest survey, examining how publishers are currently viewing and utilizing first party data. The findings highlight the critical role first party (1P) data will play going forward, with 85 percent of publishers saying that 1P data will be important to their future revenue.
However, while the vast majority of publishers say that 1P data will be important to their future plans, they were mixed on their ability to effectively use 1P data today. 66 percent of pubs are currently using 1P data to drive ad revenue, with only 53 percent saying it is important to their ad revenue today. Only 21 percent of publishers say it is "very important" to revenue today, yet more than 50 percent say it will be "very important" going forward.
Many publishers expressed a lack of satisfaction with the current options available for activating their data. On a scale of 1 to 10, the average satisfaction score for 1P data activation solutions was 6.5, and only 7 percent of respondents were "very satisfied" with current solutions for activating their 1P data.
"Legacy identifiers, such as third party cookies and IDFA, are still on their way out. Publishers have smartly recognized that firt party data will fill a large part of the gap ," said Tom Levesque, VP Product at OpenX. "But there's a clear need for ad tech vendors to support this transition with better first party solutions for publishers. "
Other results from the survey include:
The survey was conducted in July 2021 with 123 respondents across direct publishers, networks and sales houses. 60 percent of respondents had over 500M ad requests a month, and the publishers covered desktop (94 percent of respondents), mobile app (55 percent) and CTV (18 percent).
For more information on the survey, email research@openx.com.
