[September 14, 2021] New Logistics Tech Startup S2Q Systems Launches Speed to QuoteTM to Help Automate the Email Quoting Process for Expedite Carriers and Freight Brokers

S2Q Systems has launched a new email workflow automation platform called Speed to QuoteTM. The product helps transportation and logistics companies enhance their ability to quote shipments nationwide in under a few seconds. Speed to QuoteTM significantly reduces labor time responding to and managing quotes by automating most of the tedious tasks while also providing vital reporting analytics that can help companies gain insights to their customer base in real time. This proprietary solution is fully integrated into leading email platforms being used by logistics companies today. Founded by experts in freight tracking and resource management software, S2Q Systems is a new startup focusing on creating solutions for expedite carriers and freight brokers, who saw trucking capacity and workforce issues creating even more demand for speed within the quoting process. S2Q Systems created Speed to QuoteTM to provide meaningful integrated technology that allows customers to analyze and respond to incomin quote requests via email in a faster time frame without sacrificing the human element to the interaction.



"Speed to QuoteTM lives by its motto 'you cannot win a load unless you quote a load'," says Ben Derin, Founder of S2Q Systems. "For companies to compete in this digital world and against large companies with unlimited tech budgets, they have to be able to respond to quote requests faster than anyone else. S2Q Systems brings together speed, accuracy and responsiveness with a human touch to deliver on an unparalleled level for our customers." Prospective customers and transportation industry professionals can learn more about S2Q Systems and their Speed to QuoteTM platform at this year's Truckload Carriers Association event being held in Las Vegas on September 25-28, 2021. Demos are also available by reaching out to S2Q Systems at sales@s2qsystems.com.

About S2Q Systems S2Q Systems develops and deploys purpose-driven email workflow automation for the transportation and logistics industries. S2Q Systems' new product Speed to Quote™ enables customers to bring speed, accuracy and responsiveness to their quoting process. For more information, visit www.s2qsystems.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005378/en/

