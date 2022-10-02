TMCnet News
New Research: Organizations with Mature Data Practices Innovate Twice as Fast
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today unveiled its State of Data Innovation report, which reveals a remarkable achievement gap between organizations with mature data practices versus data-innovation beginners. On average, data innovators release twice as many products and increase employee productivity at double the rate of organizations with less mature data strategies.
The report, built using research conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group and directed by Splunk (News - Alert), surveyed 1,250 global business and IT managers from Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Netherlands, UK, and the U.S.
"In today's world, data is a strategic asset helping organizations not just survive, but thrive," said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. "Our current era of innovation is propelled by those who are doing more than just storing and managing data. Organizations that have invested in placing data at the core of their operations are twice as innovative and twice as productive as those that aren't."
Data Innovators Are Reaping Real Business Benefits
Simply put, data maturity is an accelerator. In today's digital landscape, businesses not only need a complete view of their data, but the ability to act upon their data quickly. Those who have invested heavily in data and met the criteria for a mature data approach are seeing great rewards, including:
The study quantifies data innovation across industries as well, including:
Some Countries Are More Data-Driven Than Others
Approaches to data innovation also varied across regions. Below are key regional findings:
"In the past year and a half, in the midst of a global pandemic, the value of data-driven innovation and digital transformation has only been catalyzed," said Adam Demattia, Director, Customer Research, ESG. "Organizations that have been most capable of adapting and accelerating their business amid such uncertainty are those that have undoubtedly invested in performance management, observability and data-first technologies."
To further explore the State of Data Innovation, and download the full report, please visit our website.
