New Enhancements to Juniper Networks' AI-Driven Enterprise Portfolio Make Campus Fabric Management and Wired/Wireless Remediation Easier than Ever

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced new features within the AI-driven enterprise portfolio that enable customers to scale and simplify the rollout of their campus wired and wireless networks while bringing greater insight and automation to network operators. The enhancements to the Juniper Mist cloud and AI engine, which include EVPN-VXLAN campus fabric management and additional Marvis Actions for proactive problem remediation, expand on Juniper's unique automation, AIOps and cloud capabilities to streamline IT operations, lower costs and deliver agility and scale.

"Juniper is committed to Experience-First Networking, where our enterprise solutions leverage proactive automation, assured user experiences, agile cloud services and connected security to deliver the best end-user and operator experiences from client-to-cloud," said Jeff Aaron, Vice President of Enterprise Marketing at Juniper. "In the campus and branch, this means leveraging AIOps, driven by Mist AI and the cloud to maximize user productivity and efficiency while minimizing IT costs through simplified operations and prescriptive insights. Today, we are excited to accelerate in these areas - and further distance ourselves from the competition - with new enhancements to our Juniper Mist Wired Assurance, Wireless Assurance and Marvis Virtual Network Assistant (VNA) cloud services that make it even easier to deploy, operate and troubleshoot campus networks at scale."

The latest additions to Juniper's AI-driven enterprise include:

AI-driven campus fabric management via the Juniper Mist Cloud: Campus networks have often leveraged proprietary technologies and complicated L2/L3 architectures that were not designed to meet modern requirements of today's soaring number of mobile users and IoT devices. Further, while EVPN-VXLAN technology offers many advantages over traditional fabric management options, it can be complex to deploy and manage. By enabling EVPN-VXLAN campus fabric management via the Juniper Mist Wired Assurance cloud service, Juniper offers the ability to simplify wired, wireless and WAN via a common cloud and AIOps engine.



Juniper EVPN-VXLAN fabric leverages the same Juniper platform used to manage wired access in the campus, Juniper Mist Wired Assurance and the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant (VNA), bringing IT administrators unparalleled automation, insight and troubleshooting. This not only provides a common operational framework for all wired access deployments, configurations and Day 2 operations, but also utilizes a single AI-driven support model where self-driving operations and predictive actions can alleviate problems before they arise. The Juniper Mist Cloud empowers administrators to choose a topology, define networks of interest, identify required physical connections and apply the correct underlying policies in a seamless fashion. In addition, the Juniper Mist solution enables customers to leverage a common operational schema across LAN, WLAN and WAN environments, a key part of the Juniper client-to-cloud differentiation.

New Marvis Actions that provide deeper insight for faster problem remediation: Marvis Actions takes insight derived from the Mist AI engine, such as the root cause of a problem, and delivers actionable recommendations for IT managers via a simple dashboard. It is the first - andin many instances, the only - place customers must look to monitor and manage the health of their Juniper Mist network, offering consummate simplicity, intelligence and ease across Juniper wired, wireless and SD-WAN networks.







Since the introduction of the Marvis VNA in 2018, Juniper has consistently added new capabilities to help remedy common problems, such as misconfigured VLANs, offline devices, non-compliant software, DHCP/802.1x/PSK failures and loops. Now, additional actions have been added to the Marvis VNA software subscription to detect and correct even more wired/wireless/WAN issues, such as persistently failing wired/wireless clients, bad cables, access point (AP) coverage holes, bad WAN links and insufficient RF capacity, among others.

Juniper continues to execute on the vision of the Enterprise-First Network through product innovation and by delivering real results for its customers and partners globally, across a wide range of vertical markets. Gartner (News - Alert) positioned Juniper Networks as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure, with Juniper placing the highest in ability to execute within the Leaders' Quadrant. Additionally, Juniper was named a Visionary in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global.

" Juniper Networks (News - Alert) has built out a very capable automation portfolio for the enterprise that has the potential to ease network deployment and ongoing operations. From my perspective, this announcement centered on AI-driven campus fabric management furthers the company's focus in delivering a best-in-class IT operator experience. The interface looks clean, intuitive, and supports a number of topologies that should speed what are typically tedious configuration tasks."

Will Townsend, Principal Analyst, Networking and Security Practices, Moor Insights & Strategy

"We see the adoption of ML and AI for network operations is instrumental in tackling the ever-growing complexity of network configuration and management. Juniper Wired Assurance SLEs and Marvis Actions provide IT operators like us with insights into the health of the network beyond isolated SNMP-based metrics. The AI-driven infrastructure can correlate events received from various network devices, detect anomalies, take corrective action, and easily integrate with 3rd party systems with the use of open APIs. Plus, the Juniper Mist AI-driven campus fabric management utilizes the Juniper Mist Cloud to bring simplicity and automation in deployment that we don't see in traditional campus networks."

Andy Piatek, Digital Solutions Director, Novus Technical Services

