New Relic Launches Industry's Most Comprehensive Global Research on Observability

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, released the findings of its 2021 Observability Forecast. The survey of nearly 1,300 software engineers, developers and IT leaders uncovered that while 90% of respondents believe observability is important and strategic to their business-and 94% believe it to be strategic to their role-just 26% noted mature observability practices within their business. Recognizing the importance of closing that gap, 81% of C-Suite executives expect to increase their observability budget in the coming year with 20% expecting budgets to increase significantly.
"IT teams are under more pressure than ever to ship new features faster, minimize downtime and resolve issues before they ever impact customers," noted Buddy Brewer, GVP & GM, New Relic. "With the accelerated shift to digital resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the roles of software engineers and developers have become more critical today, as has empowering them with a data-driven approach to observability so they can plan, build, deploy and run the great software that delivers great digital experiences for their customers, employees and partners."
During the pandemic, most organizations accelerated their digital transformation initiatives by as much as three or four years*. This phenomenon has condensed software development cycles and burdened data pipelines, making both increasingly complex for engineers and developers with multiple stages of telemetry ingest, processing and compounded interdependencies between various systems of record, applications, infrastructure and networks.
Yet despite the promises and because digital experiences are built on thousands of microservices, today's monitoring tools often require engineers to spend an unreasonable amount of time stitching together siloed data and switching context between a patchwork of insufficient analysis tools for different parts of the tech stack-only to discover blindspots because it's too cumbersome and too expensive to instrument the full estate. And even then, engineers get stuck at what is happening, instead of being able to focus on why it's happening. In fact, 72% of our global survey respondents noted having to toggle between at least two and 13% between ten different tools to monitor the health of their systems.
This all comes at significant cost to businesses-in shipping delays, slow responses to outages, poor customer experiences and time wasted that engineers could have spent on the higher priority, business-impacting and creative coding they love.
Consolidating tools into a single, unified observability platform is among the research report's five key insights for charting an organization's path to achieving modern observability. Adopting a data-driven approach for end-to-end observability, expanding observability across the entire software ecosystem, modernizing the IT budget for full-stack observability and upleveling the value of observability to further engage the C-Suite round out the list.
"The art and science of planning, building, deploying and operating great software has changed forever," noted Brewer. "Modern observability-taking a data-driven approach by pairing a unified data platform for all telemetry with full-stack analysis toos wrapped in a consumption-based pricing model that makes all data accessible to all engineers-positions IT teams to improve uptime and reliability, drive operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth."
Key findings from the 2021 Observability Forecast include:
Observability is mission critical
Observability delivers clear, positive business impact
Massive opportunity to expand and mature observability practices
Organizations lack a strategy or roadmap for implementation
Observability for Kubernetes and containers expected to grow rapidly
IT leaders, software engineers and developers may access the full 2021 Observability Forecast here. More information on how New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to full stack observability, please visit newrelic.com.
Research methodology:
On behalf of New Relic, CITE Research (www.citeresearch.com) conducted an online survey among nearly 1,300 software engineers, developers, IT leaders and executives across the globe in May-June 2021. This research was conducted in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the US and the UK. Respondents were screened to be employed full-time in Software Development / IT with a designated title. Company size ranged from less than 50 to more than 10,000 employees from a variety of industries.
*Source (News - Alert): According to a McKinsey Global Survey of executives, their companies have accelerated the digitization of their customer and supply-chain interactions and of their internal operations by three to four years.
About New Relic
The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help organizations create more perfect software. Learn why developers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's 2021 Observability Forecast report and its findings and recommendations, including the respondents' expectations around increased observability budgets and anticipated growth in observability for Kubernetes and containers. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
