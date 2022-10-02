TMCnet News
New Generation of Epson EcoTank Solutions Help Families and Professionals Achieve Premium Quality Printing at an Outstanding Value
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home has become the "everything" place as many have adapted to hybrid work and school environments, and having a reliable printer that can meet those new demands has become a necessity. From printing important work presentations to endless school assignments and entertainment, families and professionals are increasingly dependent on performance printing technology to streamline workflows and stay productive. Meeting the high demand for fast, cost-effective and easy-to-use technology, Epson, pioneer and global leader of the Supertank printer category, today announced new EcoTank® cartridge-free printing solutions designed for the home and office. The number-one Supertank printer with over 60 million sold,2 EcoTank's innovative cartridge-free printing technology delivers value and convenience for the ideal printing experience.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8888252-epson-ecotank-supertank-printers-home-offices-2021/
"Because the way we work and live continues to evolve, customers are seeking more advanced, but still easy-to-use solutions that can keep up with the new demands of their homes and workspaces," said Maria Kisska, group product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "We've launched a new generation of our best-selling, most popular EcoTank portfolio to continue meeting the day-to-day printing needs of families and professionals, and reducing the ongoing worry of running out of ink and the high-cost of replacement ink."
The new EcoTank all-in-one printers offer cartridge-free printing with high-capacity, easily refillable ink tanks for zero ink cartridge waste. Users can save up to 90 percent with replacement ink bottles versus traditional ink cartridges,1 and each replacement ink set for the new EcoTank printers is equivalent to about 90 individual ink cartridges,3 enough ink to print thousands of pages.4 The new printers include up to 2 years of ink in the box5 – and with every replacement ink set5 – for fewer out of ink frustrations, and all new models utilize EcoFit™ ink bottles for easy and worry-free filling.
By using an EcoTank cartridge-free Supertank printer, families and professionals not only maximize productivity and enjoy the freedom to print in color, but also can help reduce the amount of cartridge waste ending up in landfills. The new printers leverage heat-free printhead technology that produces sharp text and impressive color and graphics on virtually any paper type. Additional productivity features include a high-resolution flatbed scanner for crisp and professional scans, a color display for easy navigation, hands-free voice-activated printing,6 and wireless connectivity so users can easily print from smart devices7 with the intuitive Epson Smart Panel® App.8
Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.
Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.
