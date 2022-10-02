TMCnet News
New Research Reveals Roadmap to Account Based Marketing Success
MRP Prelytix™, the only enterprise-class predictive ABM platform, today announced key findings from its new primary research study, The State of Account-Based Marketing Maturity. The in-depth study of more than 1,275 marketers across four continents identifies an elite group of companies (23%) who report significant revenue impact from ABM and benchmarks the specific practices that set these leaders apart from their lower performing peers. The first-ever research goes beyond basic statistics on adoption and usage to provide a clear and nuanced view of current ABM practices, as well as 10 validated steps that marketers can adopt to achieve superior performance status.
"We found that 84% of companies who launch ABM report favorable revenue impact, but only a few have cracked the code to achieve significant increases to the bottom line," said John Follett, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Success Officer for Demand Metric, which partnered with MRP on the study. "We dug deep into the data to quantify the stark differences in the approach of these high performers in each element of their ABM program. The result is an evidence-based roadmap for companies who are ready to take the next step on their ABM journey and earn more revenue and loyalty within months instead of years."
The State of Account-Based Marketing Maturity: A B2B Marketer's Guide To Sustainable Revenue Impact is available for immediate download here. MRP and Demand Metric will provide additional analysis in an upcoming webinar at 3 pm EDT on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Top findings from the breakthrough study include:
For top performers, ABM is a team sport
For ABM leaders, ollaboration goes well beyond handing off leads to sales. A mix of job roles and multiple teams across the organization are involved in ABM execution.
Top performers differentiate on data - and data management
ABM leaders wield more data from more sources more effectively than other companies. Eight in 10 (80%) of top performers report three or more systems contribute data to ABM - and how they use and manage this data sets them apart.
Top performers match messages to needs - at greater scale
Thanks to their sophisticated data management processes, ABM leaders are able to personalize messaging to a higher degree across more touchpoints.
"The research proves that orchestration is the key to ABM success -- from integrating data from multiple systems to create a harmonious customer profile to coordinating ABM execution across multiple teams," said Jennifer Golden, director of corporate marketing at MRP. "Leading companies have been able to break down silos, whether in their organizational charts or their tech stack, to create a holistic view of customers and serve them relevant information to help drive purchase decisions."
Methodology
MRP partnered with global research and advisory firm Demand Metric to complete an online survey of more than 1,275 marketing leaders, across four continents, and completed the questionnaire between April 8, 2021 and May 20, 2021. All of this study's participants were from organizations whose primary focus was B2B, and 35 percent of them were in a vice-president or C-Suite role when they took the survey. Over half of the respondents were with companies of at least $150 million in annual revenue.
About MRP
MRP Prelytix™ is the only enterprise-class predictive ABM platform. For organizations that serve multiple partners, lines of business, geographies, or industries, MRP Prelytix is the only ABM platform to empower sales and marketing teams to simplify their environment's complexity and produce measurable and high-performance conversion, pipeline velocity, and closed revenue. Applying the industry's only real-time predictive analytics and data management, we fuel 1,000 ABM programs across six continents to coordinate, execute, and optimize their ABM programs using eight channels, produced in 20 languages. Powered by KX, MRP Prelytix sits on top of the fastest streaming analytics database in the world. For more information visit: www.mrpfd.com.
