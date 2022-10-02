[September 10, 2021] New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Load Cells, with the Market to Reach $2 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Load Cells - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace. FACTS AT A GLANCE

Edition: 15; Released: April 2021

Executive Pool: 29993

Companies: 122 - Players covered include Flintec Inc.; FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH; Interface, Inc.; KeLi Sensing Technology (Ningbo) Co., LTD.; National Scale Technology; Novatech Measurements Ltd.; PCB Piezotronics, Inc.; Rice Lake Weighing Systems; Thames Side Sensors Ltd.; Yamato Scale Co., Ltd.; Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co, Ltd. (ZEMIC) and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Segment (Load Cells)

Segments: Segment (Load Cells)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



ABSTRACT- Global Load Cells Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Load Cells estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $518.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $364 Million by 2026

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $518.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $364 Million by 2026

The Load Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$518.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$364 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./ Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-load-cells-with-the-market-to-reach-2-billion-worldwide-by-2026-301373431.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

