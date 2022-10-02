TMCnet News
New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Load Cells, with the Market to Reach $2 Billion Worldwide by 2026
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Load Cells - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Global Load Cells Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Load Cells estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $518.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $364 Million by 2026
