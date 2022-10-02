TMCnet News
|
New SOBRsafe Pilot a Potential Gateway to Commercial Fleet Customers
BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTC: SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of innovative solutions for alcohol policy management, today announced it has launched a pilot program with Advance Freight Traffic Service, a prominent freight bill auditing service founded in 1958. Based in Michigan and serving significant customers nationwide, Advance Freight works closely with major commercial carriers to ensure its customers are accurately billed. Advance Freight has installed SOBRsafe's alcohol screening technology in its headquarters to evaluate the solution for potential introduction to its unrivaled rolodex of commercial fleet decision-makers.
"We have followed SOBRsafe's evolution with great interest, and are excited to host a pilot program," stated Advance Freight President/Co-Owner Jeff Bogden. "I have been working with logistics industry thought leaders for nearly four decades, and I believe that the SOBRsafe™ technology could be one of the most important developments for fleet safety in recent memory. Upon successful conclusion of our pilot test, we intend to recommend SOBRsafe to top freight executives and our own customer base of substantialemployers."
Added SOBRsafe Chairman and CRO Dave Gandini, "For nearly 60 years the name Advance Freight has been synonymous with freight cost savings, and it has achieved this by working in harmony with some of the largest shipping brands on the planet. We are honored to be considered for introduction to this invaluable network. We likewise believe commercial fleets are an ideal application for our SOBRsafe™ alcohol screening solution, and we are ideally positioned to demonstrate this in real-world scenarios."
ABOUT ADVANCE FREIGHT TRAFFIC SERVICE
ABOUT SOBRSAFE™
Forward Looking Statement
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sobrsafe-pilot-a-potential-gateway-to-commercial-fleet-customers-301372844.html
SOURCE SOBR Safe, Inc.
09/22/2009
02/12/2010
02/08/2016
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 9:30am
Face the Music: The New Age of Bluetooth
Date: 2/08/22
Time: 12:00-12:45pm
Solutions Showcase Presentations
Date: 2/08/22
Time: 5:00-5:45pm