[September 09, 2021] New Gallup & Amazon Upskilling Study Finds That 48% of American Workers Would Switch to a New Job if Offered Skills Training Opportunities

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. economy recovers from the impact of COVID-19, upskilling programs — defined as training or education that teaches new skills or advances or upgrades existing skills — present a compelling opportunity for workers and businesses. Gallup, commissioned by Amazon, conducted the most comprehensive survey to date on upskilling, The American Upskilling Study: Empowering Workers for the Jobs of Tomorrow. The study found that upskilling is becoming a sought-after employee benefit and powerful attraction tool for employers amid the current labor shortage. The data reveal that U.S. workers and their employers receive clear benefits from upskilling programs. For workers, upskilling is associated with an additional 8.6% in annual income (about $8,000 on average), higher job satisfaction overall and an increased standard of living. Thirty percent of workers said they were able to move into new, higher-paying jobs after gaining new skills, and 39% said they advanced in their current job. Seventy-one percent of workers who upskilled said it led to greater job satisfaction. For employers, upskilling opportunities help attract new employees. Sixty-five percent of workers say the opportunity to participate in an upskilling program was an "extremely" or "very" important factor in deciding to take a new job, and 61% cited it as important when weighing the decision to remain at their current job. For young adults, upskilling is the third most important benefit behind only health insurance and disability. "Upskilling is a massive engine for skill-generation and upward mobility in both income and wellbeing," said Dr. Jonathan Rothwell, principal economist at Gallup. "If brought to a larger scale and to more workers, upskilling could dramatically boost economic growth and reduce wage inequality. Across the country, there is too much 'skilling of the skilled,' whereas upskilling opportunities need to be available to everyone." Upskilling opportunities are disproportionately offered to the highest-skilled workers. Those who want it most are the least likely to have participatd in upskilling or to say their employer provides it. More than two-thirds of workers in computers and mathematics have skills training opportunities provided by their company, while only 37% of workers in transportation and 36% in food services have access to training.



Among racial and ethnic groups, Hispanic workers are most likely to indicate interest in participating in upskilling, with 69% indicating so, followed by Black workers at 63%, Asian workers at 56% and White workers at 53%. When it comes to those who have participated, Black workers (64%) are most likely to have done so in the past 12 months, followed by 63% of Hispanic workers. Asian workers (51%) are substantially less likely to have upskilled in the past year, and White workers are the least likely to have done so, with less than half (46%) saying they have. "The American Upskilling Study makes it clear that employees across the country are hungry for employer-provided skills training that will help advance their careers," said Ardine Williams, Amazon's vice president of workforce development. "We're seeing that at Amazon, too. More than 70,000 Amazon employees have participated in one of our nine upskilling programs since 2019. Our more than $1.2 billion commitment, which includes funding full college tuition for our front-line employees, aims to upskill 300,000 Amazon employees by 2025 by scaling and growing our successful programs to prepare employees for the jobs of today and the future. It will also help us continue to attract people from all backgrounds who want to develop their career at Amazon."

Regional Differences Gallup also looked at the data through a regional lens. For information on specific states and MSAs, please reach out to the Gallup media contact listed. District of Columbia, Maryland and Northern Virginia Area 63% of workers in the DMV said they have participated in upskilling in the last 12 months, more than the 52% of American workers who said they had participated. Florida 53% of workers in Florida said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities, higher than the 48% of U.S. workers who would do the same.

said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities, higher than the 48% of U.S. workers who would do the same. 69% of workers in Florida said they have participated in upskilling in the last 12 months, compared to the 52% of American workers who participated. Los Angeles Metropolitan Area 54% of workers in the Los Angeles metropolitan area said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities, higher than the 48% of U.S. workers who would do the same.

metropolitan area said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities, higher than the 48% of U.S. workers who would do the same. 61% of workers in the Los Angeles metropolitan area said they have participated in upskilling in the last 12 months, compared to the 52% of American workers who participated. New York Metropolitan Area 45% of workers in the New York metropolitan area said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities, lower than the 48% of U.S. workers who would do the same.

metropolitan area said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities, lower than the 48% of U.S. workers who would do the same. 59% of workers in the New York metropolitan area said they have participated in upskilling in the last 12 months, compared to the 52% of American workers who participated. Seattle, Tacoma and Bellevue Area 35% of workers in the Seattle - Tacoma - Bellevue area said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities, much lower than the 48% of U.S. workers who would do the same.

- - area said they would leave their job for upskilling opportunities, much lower than the 48% of U.S. workers who would do the same. 55% of workers in the Seattle - Tacoma - Bellevue area said they have participated in upskilling in the last 12 months, compared to the 52% of American workers who participated. To learn more about Amazon's commitment to upskilling go to: https://aboutamazon.com/upskilling2025 About Gallup

