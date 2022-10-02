TMCnet News
New GS1 US "Next Level Supply Chain" Podcast Explores Supply Chain Innovations and Transformation With Top Experts
EWING, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US has launched a new podcast called "Next Level Supply Chain with GS1 US," which explores the rapid transformation of supply chains to meet the needs of today's consumers. Beginning today, new episodes will debut every other Wednesday on Amazon Music, Apple, Spotify, and other listening platforms.
Podcast hosts Reid Jackson, vice president of business development at GS1 US, and Liz Sertl, senior director of community engagement at GS1 US, will interview guests – from large corporations, small businesses and academia – across multiple industries to explore what's impacting supply chains globally. With mounting pressure for supply chains to integrate technology and use data in new ways to become more efficient, resilient and transparent, the podcast will present actionable insights to help professionals navigate change.
With an extensive information technology background, Jackson helps lead the investigation of new technologies, partnerships and business processes that can benefit from the application of GS1 Standards. He collaborates with businesses large and small to help them understand the opportunities associated with leveraging emerging technologies.
Sertl has more than 20 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry and works closely with supply chain partners in the retail grocery and foodservice industries. She facilitates industry collaboration to develop best practices and guidelines that help companies improve product traceability and supply chain visibility through the adoption of GS1 Standards.
Upcoming podcast episodes will cover:
"Since the inception of the barcode, GS1 US has always played a unique role in bringing together industry leaders to solve problems and better understand trends affecting their businesses," added Sertl. "Through the podcast, we will convene community experts in an engaging format to further examine challenges and opportunities that all companies are facing today."
To suggest a guest, listen to episodes and learn more about "Next Level Supply Chain with GS1 US," please visit https://next-level-supply-chain-with-gs1us.podcastpage.io/.
About GS1 US
