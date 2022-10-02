[September 09, 2021] New Social Network "FaithMeet" Created for Christian Community Brings Faith-Based Content from Churches Worldwide and Enables One-Stop Destination for Digital Worship

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiritual sustenance is only a few taps away with FaithMeet, a new social networking app for Christians all over the world. FaithMeet was developed to exclusively connect churches and Christian and community members with only faith-based Christian content on the social media platform. In the social media space, Christianity and the spread of the Gospel has had to rely on secular digital platforms provided by various tech companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, among others. And there is a lack of quality Christian content on those platforms, according to Godwin Rose Samuel, the founder of Delaware-based company Rovinsa, which developed the FaithMeet app. "There is an obvious void in the Christian space, as there is no social media that is solely dedicated to churches and Christians all over the world," Samuel said. "We realized that the existing social media platforms are inadequate for the needs of modern-day Christians. More people are forced out of social media participation because of the lack of options in the space and the lack of Gospel-inspired content. We knew we had to create a platform that will serve the needs of Christianity and as an avenue for the uploading of Christian-based content. The result was FaithMeet, a new social media platform unlike any other," he added. FaithMeet was inspired by the ideas of "Religion, Gospel and Technology". FaithMeet allows Christians all over the world to connect their church of choice for content and eliminates the eed for Christians to follow church pages on multiple social media platforms that lack quality Christian content or have content that distracts users.



Among the features that FaithMeet will have are digital interactions that provide quick responses for prayer requests and other appeals; real-time updates of events, activities and announcements from churches around the world; the ability for members to provide tithes and offerings to churches and ministries of their interest; and a seamless user access on the platform of content from various churches, as well as videos and songs. In addition, FaithMeet, which will be launched later this year, serves as a platform for churches to manage its membership.

Churches that join the platform will be able to create donation plans that members can use to contribute to their churches with a single click. They'll also be able to receive donations and tithes from users around the world and post live video so that users can attend events virtually. FaithMeet is designed specifically for the Christian community by Christians. "You will find only Christian content, produced by churches with their congregants in mind," Samuel said. "We are developing a bold new way to think about social media, catering to Christian social networking and Christian content exclusively, focusing on the work that we need to do as one community and one people living out the teachings of Jesus Christ." For more information about the FaithMeet app, visit faithmeet.co. About Rovinsa

Rovinsa was founded in 2021 by Godwin Rose Samuel with the mission of providing a dedicated social media space for Christians. The result was FaithMeet, a social network with all Christian content, all in one place. FaithMeet is the world's first Christian-based social networking platform serving customers all over the world. Samuel's desire to create the network was driven both by faith and passion for digital innovation. That passion led to FaithMeet, the product Samuel enjoyed developing as much as he enjoys offering it to the Christian community. Samuel invites any FaithMeet users with questions or comments to contact him without hesitation. Contact:

Rovinsa LLC

+6582695624

316793@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-social-network-faithmeet-created-for-christian-community-brings-faith-based-content-from-churches-worldwide-and-enables-one-stop-destination-for-digital-worship-301371399.html SOURCE Rovinsa LLC

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]