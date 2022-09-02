[September 08, 2021] New Collaboration Enables Math Teachers to Use Popular Graphing Tool

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Technologies, the education technology company with a 30-year track record of pioneering learning solutions that encourage student collaboration and engagement, is making the popular Desmos Graphing Calculator available to millions of educators through Lumio. The collaboration comes as teachers are focusing on accelerating learning with students returning to the classroom post-pandemic, particularly in math. A recent study showed that in spring 2021, fewer students performed at grade level across all grades compared to comparable periods. The new collaboration between SMART and Desmos will integrate the Desmos Graphing Calculator into Lumio , the digital learning tool that transforms lessons into active, collaborative learning experiences that engage students on their own devices. Math or science instructors can now set up learning activities using the Desmos graphing calculator or add pre-made math resources to their Lumio lessons giving students all the tools they need to work through problems and interpret results during class, for a homework assignment, or quiz. It also prevents teachers and students from having to buy expensive, one-time-use hardware to explore graphing, which is an integral part of many ollege-preparatory math courses.



"We're delighted to add the Desmos Graphing Calculator to our already-robust collection of resources in Lumio," said SMART CEO Nicholas Svensson. "There's so much to like about this collaboration, but I think educators will most appreciate the ability to add Desmos calculators on the fly, while class is in progress. When tech is accessible and easy to use, teachers spend less time preparing content and more time building connections that matter with their students." Teachers use Lumio to build lessons that can include images, videos, manipulatives, graphic organizers, customized games, and opportunities for student input and small group work. Students log in with their own devices, then interact in real-time in class or remotely, in real time or anytime. The addition of Desmos Graphing Calculator works the same way: each has access to their own calculator, which gives students the time and space to practice graphing concepts in school or at home.

"We're excited to work with SMART Technologies, which shares our commitment to accessible, high quality math education, to offer this resource to Lumio users," said Desmos founder and CEO Eli Luberoff. "Our mission is to help every student learn math and love learning math. To that end, we've created learning tools that are fun, easy-to-use and accessible. Now users of Lumio will have access to the Desmos technology to make their math lessons come alive." Earlier this year, Lumio was named Best Collaborative Learning Solution for Students as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. Additionally, EdTech Digest's 2021 EdTech Awards named Lumio winner in its Collaboration Solution category, which included 20 finalists. In its inaugural Top Ed Tech Products of the Year awards, District Administration called Lumio "a powerful platform ... designed with remote use in mind, so it's an effective tool during remote and hybrid learning." It also won Tech & Learning's Best of 2020 award, with one judge noting that "[i]t enriches student-led learning, project-based learning and flipped classroom experiences." About SMART Technologies Inc.

SMART is a world leader in education technology, providing interconnected solutions to help every person discover and develop the greatness within them. The first SMART Board launched in 1991. Since then, SMART has continued to innovate through SMART Notebook®, the world's most popular collaborative learning software, and through Lumio, the award-winning cloud-based learning software. With a full range of products used by millions of educators and students around the world, SMART creates connections that matter. To learn more, visit smarttech.com. About Desmos

Desmos is company whose mission is to help every student learn math and love learning math. Desmos builds and delivers a free suite of math tools, including the Desmos Graphing Calculator used annually by more than 50 million educators and students in more than 200 countries around the world. Its tools power core math curricula for many of the world's largest publishers, and its calculators are built into the majority of U.S. state-level assessments and digital college entrance exams. The Desmos interface has been translated into 35 languages. For more information, visit desmos.com. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-collaboration-enables-math-teachers-to-use-popular-graphing-tool-301371488.html SOURCE SMART Technologies

