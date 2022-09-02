TMCnet News
|
New Epson FastFoto App Creates Stories from Memories to Share for Generations
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the most cherished family memories are stored away in shoeboxes, under beds and in closets, rarely viewed among family members. As Save Your Photos Day approaches, Epson today unveiled the Epson FastFoto® app1 for use together with the Epson FastFoto FF-680W High-Speed Photo Scanning System (sold separately) to help families easily scan, rediscover and share memories. The Epson FastFoto app1 captures the voice of loved ones and creates custom videos with music, audio, text, and transitions from an iOS® or AndroidTM smartphone or device, so families can relive treasured moments together for generations to come.
"Epson has simplified the process of turning cherished memories into organized, digital stories to share with loved ones," said Dan McMillen, product manager, Scanners and Software. "Catering to today's mobile lifestyles, the new FastFoto app extends the workflow of the FastFoto scanner to help families create shareable stories with photos and recorded voice stories to recapture moments in time – from grandpa's voice to a cousin's accent or a loved one singing."
The FastFoto app1 is an extension of the award-winning Epson FastFoto FF-680W High-Speed Photo Scanning System, allowing users to seamlessly manage their workflow directly from a mobile device. The convenient app makes it easy to scan and share first-hand stories about photos by capturing the voice of loved ones and creating slideshows directly from an iOS® or Android™ smartphone or device. By bringing old photos to life with auto enhancement, color restoration and more, the stories you create are as vivid and memorable as they can be.
Offering extraordinary versatility, the Epson FastFoto app1 also offers an easy, guided Wi-Fi set up process as well as a variety of format options for quick sharing, archiving and photo enlargements. Additional features include:
The Wi-Fi enabled2 FastFoto FF-680W High-Speed Photo Scanning System is the world's fastest personal photo scanner,3 scanning thousands of photos – as fast as one photo per second at 300 dpi4 and up to 36 photos per batch, front and back. SafeTouch technology offers worry-free scanning for a variety of media types and sizes up to 8.5-inches wide, including postcards, panoramic photos up to 36 inches and Polaroid photos. New flexible scanning modes were developed for easy sharing (300 dpi), archiving (600 dpi TIFF) and enlarging (1200 dpi),5 and proprietary software offers organization, restoration and scan to cloud features to share images to cloud services such as Dropbox® and Google Drive™.6
Save Your Photos Month
Availability
About Epson
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/
Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).
EPSON, Epson ScanSmart and FastFoto are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android and Google Drive are trademarks of Google LLC. Windows is either a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.
1 Requires Epson FastFoto App download (data usage fees may apply) compatible mobile device and FastFoto FF-680W (sold separately)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-epson-fastfoto-app-creates-stories-from-memories-to-share-for-generations-301370949.html
SOURCE Epson America, Inc.
07/14/2009
01/26/2010
03/24/2009
Driving Production Lessons from the Automotive Industry
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 1:00-1:25pm
Yet Another Generation: Changes in Industrial Controllers
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 2:00-2:25pm
Moving Things and 5G Low Latency
Date: 2/08/22
Time: 2:00-2:45pm