[September 07, 2021] New WaterFurnace AlpinePure® Ionization Provides Cleaner, Safer Indoor Air Quality

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterFurnace International, Inc., the leading manufacturer of geothermal and water source heat pumps, now offers its new AlpinePure® Ionization System as an add-on accessory for all residential units. It dramatically improves indoor air quality, eliminates harmful airborne viruses and bacteria, neutralizes odors, and can reduce energy consumption compared to other methods by up to 30 percent*. The self-cleaning AlpinePure ionization system can be factory or field installed in a few short minutes inside any WaterFurnace geothermal water-to-air heat pump, as well as other HVAC systems, and is certified under UL-2998 as a validated zero ozone emissions air cleaner. The AlpinePure Ionization System works by releasing non-toxic electrically charged ions into the air that remove hydrogen from viruses, bacteria, and mold spores, causing them to die. This advanced technology helps those with asthma and alleries by causing dust, pet dander, pollen, and other particles to clump together, so they are more easily removed by the filtration system. The AlpinePure Ionization System also breaks up odor causing molecules for fresher smelling air. By attaching directly to a WaterFurnace unit, the AlpinePure Ionization System helps families increase indoor air quality throughout the whole house without additional filters or devices.



This simple, yet innovative system to improve indoor air quality can also reduce energy consumption by up to 30 percent. It greatly reduces the need for mechanical ventilation that requires energy to heat or cool the outside air being brought in. To learn more about the new AlpinePure® ionization system, visit

https://www.waterfurnace.com/literature/alpinepure/br1602mw.pdf

*ASHRAE 62.1 2019 Standard Using IAQ Procedure

Desiree Wiercyski

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-waterfurnace-alpinepure-ionization-provides-cleaner-safer-indoor-air-quality-301369349.html

SOURCE WaterFurnace International

