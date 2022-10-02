[September 02, 2021] New Social Media Platform Empowers People to Have a Positive Impact Every Day

Positive Reactions™ Launches On iOS Devices TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Positive Reactions Inc. announced the launch of its unique social media platform that has one simple and powerful goal: to make the world a better place. Designed to inspire people to come together, Positive Reactions is powered by patent-pending technology that allows users to bring awareness to the special causes that are dear to their hearts and enables others to rally behind them in support through fundraising, volunteering, petitioning, creating letters and more. Some of the initiatives that have been completed include: Give Big, Shop Small ( Toronto, Canada ): a campaign to support local businesses that were struggling to stay open due to COVID-19.



Beach cleanup ( India ): a campaign to sponsor a beach cleanup by providing meals and cleaning supplies to volunteers.



Disaster elief ( Nepal ): a campaign to provide cooking supplies to families who lost their homes due to earthquakes and flooding this summer.



"Our life shouldn't be determined by our circumstances but instead by our reactions to these circumstances" says Syed Rizvi, on founding Positive Reactions. "Our choices have a rippling effect. By measuring this rippling effect we can show our users both the short and long-term effects along with the meaningful impact they have on the world around them. This creates a loop of positivity and inspires further positive action."

The iOS app is available to download in the App Store today and will be available for Android devices in the coming months. About Positive Reactions:

Positive Reactions is a Canadian company on a mission to make the world a better place through its social media platform. For more info, please visit positivereactions.com .

