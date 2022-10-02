TMCnet News
New Social Media Platform Empowers People to Have a Positive Impact Every Day
Positive Reactions™ Launches On iOS Devices
TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Positive Reactions Inc. announced the launch of its unique social media platform that has one simple and powerful goal: to make the world a better place.
Designed to inspire people to come together, Positive Reactions is powered by patent-pending technology that allows users to bring awareness to the special causes that are dear to their hearts and enables others to rally behind them in support through fundraising, volunteering, petitioning, creating letters and more. Some of the initiatives that have been completed include:
"Our life shouldn't be determined by our circumstances but instead by our reactions to these circumstances" says Syed Rizvi, on founding Positive Reactions. "Our choices have a rippling effect. By measuring this rippling effect we can show our users both the short and long-term effects along with the meaningful impact they have on the world around them. This creates a loop of positivity and inspires further positive action."
The iOS app is available to download in the App Store today and will be available for Android devices in the coming months.
About Positive Reactions:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-social-media-platform-empowers-people-to-have-a-positive-impact-every-day-301368512.html
SOURCE Positive Reactions
