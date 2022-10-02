TMCnet News
New Report Confirms Employees Want Intelligent Automation
WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizagi, a leading digital automation and business process improvement application provider, today announced the findings from its 2021 State of Process Innovation Report. The report examines the current state of business processes, what enterprises are doing and where they're falling short after a year in the pandemic. Lack of automation was revealed as companies' biggest downfall, as 67% of respondents said they were frustrated with the amount of repetitive manual tasks in their jobs.
Enterprises that understand the importance of modernizing technology such as intelligent automation, low-code/no-code and cloud-based tools were found to benefit from a more productive and efficient workforce. In fact, 23% of respondents said broken processes were a barrier to their overall productivity. Businesses that actively seek to identify broken areas within a workflow can adapt quickly, ultimately saving time and money during an unpredictable era of work.
Additional findings include:
Bizagi surveyed 1,500 employees from the U.S., Europe and Latin America. Respondents encompassed a variety of job levels from entry-level to C-suite and worked across the public sector, manufacturing and financial services. Of those surveyed it was discovered that organizations have a major opportunity to put the power of process innovation into the hands of employees through citizen development and focus on business agility instead of slipping back into old processes.
About Bizagi
Bizagi helps organizations to transform into digital businesses. Its process automation platform connects people, applications, devices, and information to deliver the engaging experience that today's customers demand. Fueled by a community of 1 million users, Bizagi powers enterprises worldwide, including adidas, BAE Systems, and Old Mutual. For more information visit www.bizagi.com
