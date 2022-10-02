TMCnet News
|
New Aberdeen Study Quantifies Business Value of Unified Customer Data
Reltio, an award-winning provider of the first cloud-native master data management (MDM) software-as-a-service (SaaS (News - Alert)) platform used by companies worldwide to succeed in the digital economy, today released a new report conducted by technology industry research firm, Aberdeen (News - Alert): Unified Customer Data, the Path Forward for Satisfied Customers, Higher Revenue, and Reduced Costs. Aberdeen was commissioned by Reltio to determine how industry leaders use unified customer data to increase customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Score (NPS), improve operational efficiency, and grow revenue. Chief Executive Officers, Chief Marketing Officers, Chief Information Officers, and Chief Data Officers and their teams will gain actionable insights from the report.
Key Points:
Quotes
Omer Minkara, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Aberdeen: "If you don't currently have unified views of customer data, we highly recommend that you consider building the capabilities needed to help align your activities with those of the Best-in-Class firms that enjoy superior performance results. If you plan to build unified views but struggle with where and how to get started, then we highly recommend you implement the activities widely used by Best-in-Class firms."
Chas Kielt, Program Director, Customer and Content Marketing, Reltio: "The research conducted by Omer Minkara and his team at Aberdeen show what is possible when customer data from multiple sources is unified, consistent, and made accessible in real-time to all business users and downstream applications. Once a master data management solution is implemented within an organization, companies can better understand buyer needs and activities to generate positive outcomes across the entire business. There is no faster way to deploy MDM and speed time to value than by using an MDM SaaS platform."
About Reltio
Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform in 2011. The Reltio Connected Data Platform is a proven multi-tenant, multi-domain MDM platform that masters all data types in real-time and at-scale. Customers benefit from agility, scale, simplicity, security, and performance unmatched by Reltio's competitors.
Reltio Connected Data Platform uniquely features big data architecture to manage massive data volumes in real-time for operational, analytical, and data science use cases, an API-first SaaS business model for rapid configuration and responsive data management, and Connected Graph technology to discover relationships. To learn more, visit www.reltio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005111/en/
05/24/2012
02/04/2011
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 9:00am
Processing Power: Moving Processing from Game Graphics to Analytics
Date: 2/08/22
Time: 1:00-1:45pm
IoT Evolution #TECHSUPERSHOW Networking Live Party
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 8:00pm