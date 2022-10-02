[September 01, 2021] New Aberdeen Study Quantifies Business Value of Unified Customer Data

Reltio, an award-winning provider of the first cloud-native master data management (MDM) software-as-a-service ( SaaS (News - Alert) ) platform used by companies worldwide to succeed in the digital economy, today released a new report conducted by technology industry research firm, Aberdeen (News - Alert) : Unified Customer Data, the Path Forward for Satisfied Customers, Higher Revenue, and Reduced Costs. Aberdeen was commissioned by Reltio to determine how industry leaders use unified customer data to increase customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Score (NPS), improve operational efficiency, and grow revenue. Chief Executive Officers, Chief Marketing Officers, Chief Information Officers, and Chief Data Officers and their teams will gain actionable insights from the report. Key Points: Aberdeen data show that unified customer data improved key business metrics over the near-, medium-, and long-term. Unified customer data is defined as a connected view of all relevant insights companies have about their current and future customers.

More than 400 companies across eight industries were surveyed.

Download Unified Customer Data, the Path Forward for Satisfied Customers, Higher Revenue, and Reduced Costs today for free.



Unified Customer Data: The Path Forward for Satisfied Customers, Higher Revenue, and Reduced Costs Identifies the data sources top performing companies use to develop complete customer profiles and quantifies financial performance, customer satisfaction, and operational gains, for example, self-service. Metrics are provided for: Annual revenue;

Average customer profit margins;

Cross-sell and up-sell revenue;

Three customer experience metrics;

Return on Marketing Investment;

Employee engagement, and more. Quotes

Omer Minkara, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Aberdeen: "If you don't currently have unified views of customer data, we highly recommend that you consider building the capabilities needed to help align your activities with those of the Best-in-Class firms that enjoy superior performance results. If you plan to build unified views but struggle with where and how to get started, then we highly recommend you implement the activities widely used by Best-in-Class firms." Chas Kielt, Program Director, Customer and Content Marketing, Reltio: "The research conducted by Omer Minkara and his team at Aberdeen show what is possible when customer data from multiple sources is unified, consistent, and made accessible in real-time to all business users and downstream applications. Once a master data management solution is implemented within an organization, companies can better understand buyer needs and activities to generate positive outcomes across the entire business. There is no faster way to deploy MDM and speed time to value than by using an MDM SaaS platform." About Reltio Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform in 2011. The Reltio Connected Data Platform is a proven multi-tenant, multi-domain MDM platform that masters all data types in real-time and at-scale. Customers benefit from agility, scale, simplicity, security, and performance unmatched by Reltio's competitors. Reltio Connected Data Platform uniquely features big data architecture to manage massive data volumes in real-time for operational, analytical, and data science use cases, an API-first SaaS business model for rapid configuration and responsive data management, and Connected Graph technology to discover relationships. To learn more, visit www.reltio.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005111/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]