|
New survey uncovers the K-12 models and educational technology that will outlast the COVID-19 pandemic
OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay View Analytics is proud to have partnered with the Clayton Christensen Institute on a groundbreaking study, Carpe Diem: Convert pandemic struggles into student-centered learning. The report details how the COVID-19 pandemic is changing K-12 education, and how the lessons learned from the pandemic response can drive a continuing transition.
The pandemic experience informs educators' plans to improve post-pandemic learning and experiences for their students.
"Amidst a year full of challenges, these findings provide a glimpse into the schooling arrangements and practices educators discovered during the pandemic that are worth repeating and spreading going forward," noted John Watson, CEO, Evergreen Group.
Harnessing data from over a thousand teachers and administrators across the US, this report details which remote-learning models and practices did and didn't work, and why, during the 2020-21 school year. This first-of-its-kind study reveals the range of options employed by teachers and districts during the pandemic. The results show that:
"Knowing what happened last school year is important, but even more important is knowing what educators plan to utilize post-pandemic to improve the learning and experiences of their students going forward," said report author Thomas Arnett, Senior Research Fellow, Clayton Christensen Institute.
An understanding of which COVID-implemented innovations should go and which should stay will be crucial this back-to-school season. The report details three effective strategies for strengthening student outcomes, and better ensuring that the needs of families and staff are met:
The full report is available at https://www.christenseninstitute.org/publications/blended-learning-2021/.
