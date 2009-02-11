[August 27, 2021] New Exmark Dream Yards Episode Highlights the Best of Rural Living

BEATRICE, Neb., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to designing the ideal outdoor living space, everyone has different goals. Experts say tapping into what you love is important when it comes to dialing in your own dream yard, as is having examples of how others have optimized their own properties. With the goal of inspiring homeowners to improve their own outdoor living spaces, Exmark has partnered with landscape designer Jane Waldrop on new episodes of its Dream Yards original video series. Now available on the Exmark Backyard Life website, the new videos highlight how families are using their passions and the activities they love to create the yard of their dreams. In the final episode of the 2021 Dream Yards video series, Waldrop travels to Clermont, Florida, to tour the dream yard of Steve Ebanks. Created out of a love of rural living and spending time with family, the property caters to Ebanks' diverse outdoor interests, including golf, fishing, shooting, and swimming. Amenities include a screened-in pool and putting green, an orchard with more than 50 fruit trees, and a shooting range. At the back of the property is Pretty Lake, which Ebanks says is full of bass. "We enjoy fishing out there and just being on the lake." One of the other aspects Ebanks enjoys about rural living is maintaining his own lawn with his 72-inch Exmark Lazer Z zero-turn mower. "The first time I sat on it, I fell in love with it," Ebanks said. "It has a great ride. It's faster han I expected. It mows great. I really enjoy mowing.



"It's disappointing to me sometimes when I finish mowing, because there's nothing else to mow." With a boat, a zero-turn mower, and a formidable collection of tools, Ebanks needs a sizable building to store all his toys. After researching his options, he worked with Morton Buildings to construct a hobby garage with an exterior that matches his house.

"I have a home gym in there, and I have a place to put my boat, my tools and my Exmark mower," he said. "And I have a place for an RV. I don't have one yet, but when I do, I'll have a place for it." View each Dream Yards episode on the Exmark Backyard Life website. There, you'll also find other Exmark Original Series, including Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Prime Cuts and Living Rural, along with numerous pro tips and tricks to achieving your best backyard life. About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark's goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company's commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com. About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard. Press Contact

Exmark Dream Yards episode 4 - Steve Ebanks

The Dream Yard of Clermont, FL, resident Steve Ebanks Related Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aG-_dlqp_Jo View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-exmark-dream-yards-episode-highlights-the-best-of-rural-living-301364012.html SOURCE Exmark

