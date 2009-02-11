[August 27, 2021] New Research Signals Mass Employee Exodus From Nursing Homes Due To COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate

OnShift®, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute care and senior living, today announced the results of a recent survey it conducted to capture the impact that the new COVID-19 vaccine federal mandate will have on the long-term care industry's workforce. OnShift's research indicates a potential mass employee departure from long-term care providers as 92% of unvaccinated respondents either plan to seek employment where vaccines are not mandated (53%) or are unsure of their future employment status (39%). Over 2,100 long-term care employees responded to the survey, which explores current staff vaccination rates and the future employment plans of unvaccinated employees. Additional key findings from the survey include:





- 38% of respondents have not received the COVID-19 vaccine

- Of those unvaccinated respondents, only 8% plan to receive the COVID-19 vaccine "With the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine mandate for long-term care providers, we wanted to leverage our unique connections with provider organizations and their employees to help them further prepare for the ongoing staffing battle with the pandemic," stated Mark Woodka, CEO of OnShift. "We are dedicated to senior care organizations and their employees. It is our hope that this research helps provide insight into the mindset of long-term care staff to help prevent a mass employee exodus from the industry."

"These survey results showcase exactly what we have feared," said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. "Nursing homes cannot afford to lose any more caregivers without threatening access to long term care for our residents. ??It is critical that the Administration expand the vaccine requirement to include all health care providers and prevent a mass exodus of nursing home staff." A summary of findings can be accessed here. About OnShift, Inc. OnShift's next-generation human capital management platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, workforce management and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That's why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift's integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005167/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]