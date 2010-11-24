[August 27, 2021]

New Models Deliver Unmatched Performance for Signal Chains that Require High Dynamic Range

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just introduced a new series of variable gain amplifiers to address applications including instrumentation, sensors, radar, wireless communications, automatic gain control loops and more.

Variable gain amplifiers give designers the ability to vary the level of the broadband gain response using a DC voltage control and deliver unmatched performance for signal chains that require high dynamic range.

Pasternack's 12 new variable gain amplifiers offer continuously variable gain control of 20 dB typical over the entire frequency band, which gives designers increased dynamic range and the ability to set signal levels. These new designs incorporate the use of GaAs FET and MMIC fixed-gain modules to provide low-noise figure and medium-output power over the entire frequency band.

"Our new variable gain amplifier offer continuously variable gain control of 20 dB over the entire frequency band, which results in increased dynamic range and the ability to set signal levels and optimize system level performance. Additionally, their compact integrated assembly design reduces component count and system complexity," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.







These amplifiers are available in rugged mil-grade coaxial packages that support female SMA or 2.92mm connectors and are designed to meet a series of environmental conditions including altitude, vibration, humidity and shock. Additional features include broadband frequencies ranging from 500 MHz to 40 GHz, high gain of 45 dB typical, variable gain control of 20 dB typical with 0 to +5V control voltage, noise figure of 3.5 dB typical, and output P1dB of 10 to 15 dBm typical.

Pasternack's new variable gain amplifiers are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

