New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $147.8 Billion Global Market for Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management by 2026
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
FACTS AT A GLANCE
Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report.
ABSTRACT- Global Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Market to Reach $147.8 Billion by 2026 The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2026 MarketGlass™ Platform Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™ CONTACTS: LINKS Connect With Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Twitter Journalists & Media View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-strategyr-highlights-a-147-8-billion-global-market-for-internet-of-things-iot-data-management-by-2026--301362495.html SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
