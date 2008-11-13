[August 26, 2021] New Study: Americans Share Positive Outlook on Community School Capabilities, But Concerned About Infrastructure

The majority of Americans believe that their schools have the resources and capabilities to respond to future disruption, according to a new study from Dude Solutions, the leading software-as-a-service ( SaaS (News - Alert) ) provider of operations management solutions for education institutions. The company's recent polling of over 1,000 consumers, titled the American Infrastructure Consumer Study: Education, found 65% of people believe schools have the necessary resources to manage students and 55% believe schools are better equipped to handle another major education disruption in the future. However, the study also reveals that a majority of Americans aren't confident in their school's infrastructure. As communities prepare for in-person learning, most people don't believe their schools are in a better condition, nor safer, than five years ago. Only 36% of respondents believe that schools have improved in the past five years, with only 37% believing that schools are safer. Additional insights from the study include: Technology Investments Beats Staff as Top Priority : The top group of respondents (35%) cited technology as the top priority to improve community schools, ahead of more staff (31%), safety (18%) and building improvements (16%).

: The top group of respondents (35%) cited technology as the top priority to improve community schools, ahead of more staff (31%), safety (18%) and building improvements (16%). Ventilation Emerges as a Mainstream Concern : Forty-eight percent of people are concerned about ventilaion in their schools, and 63% would pay more taxes if it meant schools had better ventilation systems. While ventilation in schools was an afterthought in the school safety discussion, the pandemic brought the need for air circulation and filtration to the forefront.

: Forty-eight percent of people are concerned about ventilaion in their schools, and 63% would pay more taxes if it meant schools had better ventilation systems. While ventilation in schools was an afterthought in the school safety discussion, the pandemic brought the need for air circulation and filtration to the forefront. Americans See Schools as Sustainable, Energy Efficient : When it comes to sustainability, 57% of Americans believe their community's schools prioritize sustainability. The same percentage feel confident their schools are energy efficient. Millennials (62%) are the most optimistic about school's energy efficiency.

: When it comes to sustainability, 57% of Americans believe their community's schools prioritize sustainability. The same percentage feel confident their schools are energy efficient. Millennials (62%) are the most optimistic about school's energy efficiency. Safety Conditions: Confidence levels vary among the safety and condition of individual school infrastructure. Sixty percent feel confident schools are updated and maintained, but 56% are concerned about overall building conditions, 50% are concerned about elevator maintenance and 33% weren't confident about the condition of HVAC and air conditioning in schools.



Dude Solutions has a strong track record of helping schools across K-12, private institutions and colleges and universities streamline operations and better serve their students, faculty, staff and community. Organizations such as the Des Moines Public Schools, University of Richmond, University of South Carolina, University of Tennessee and Georgia Tech Athletics rely on its industry-leading capital planning solutions for their facilities and maintenance management and to optimize energy use through data-driven decision making to unlock cost savings.

To learn more about enterprise asset management solutions for the education industry from Dude Solutions, visit dudesolutions.com/education-suite. About the Study This survey was conducted via Dynata and polled 1,000 general U.S.-based consumers over 18 years of age in July 2021. Respondents were segmented and analyzed across age groups, gender, marital status, having children and household income. For complete survey methodology, please email DudeSolutions@pancomm.com. About Dude Solutions Dude Solutions is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions to education, government, healthcare, senior living, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. For 20 years, Dude Solutions has inspired clients to create better work and better lives. We combine innovative, user-friendly technology with the world's smartest operations engine, empowering operations leaders to transform the most important places in our lives. Today, more than 12,000 organizations use our award-winning software to manage maintenance, assets, energy, events and more. For more information, visit dudesolutions.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005105/en/

