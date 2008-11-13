[August 26, 2021] New Report Shows 48% of US Consumers Still Prefer In-Store Shopping

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant, a full-service digital signage and experience platform provider, has released the findings from their State of the In-Store Experience Report . The report surveyed 1,000 US consumers on July 22, 2021, with a goal of better understanding the impact the in-store experience has on modern consumers. Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant, said: "The findings confirm our belief that brick-and-mortar retail is not dying, it's simply evolving, and that the retailers who are focused on creating true in-store experiences are positioned to thrive as the retail landscape continues to evolve." Key Findings: 48% of respondents prefer to shop in-person at aphysical store when given the choice.

82% of respondents say a positive in-location experience makes them more likely to return to a physical establishment.

42% of respondents say in-store customer service has improved over the past six months.

47% of respondents estimated that they've spent more than 51% of their shopping budget in physical locations so far in 2021.



