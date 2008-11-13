[August 26, 2021] New Yext Features and Algorithm Update Bring AI Search Optimizations to Businesses

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced the general availability of its Summer '21 Release, which is underpinned by Yext's new "Phoenix" search algorithm update. In addition to features powered by Phoenix like dynamic reranking, the release introduces revamped test search and experience training, as well as a reimagining of Yext's data connector and app frameworks — all to equip businesses with modern and powerful search solutions. "As business information evolves and the questions customers ask become more complex, it's critical for businesses to have a search experience that can learn, evolve, and embrace that complexity in order to serve their customers well," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext. "With each release, the algorithms powering Yext's AI search platform get smarter and stronger, empowering businesses to optimize their search experiences even further and continue providing customers with the best answers to their questions." The Summer '21 Release includes the following features: Phoenix Algorithm Update: Yext's newest algorithm update makes it possible to analyze and dynamically rerank the best-performing search results. For example, if customers consistently click on a blog post when searching for vaccine information on a healthcare organization's website, dynamic reranking will push that content to the top of the search results page so it appears first any tim someone searches about vaccines. The Phoenix update also introduces more relevant results for queries about locations that are "open now" and rich text fields, like lists, in featured snippets.

Discover more features in Yext's Summer '21 Release Notes. About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions. Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links. Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search. CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, pr@yext.com

