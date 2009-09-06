[August 25, 2021] New Planar Lifestyle Displays Deliver Unmatched Visual Experiences for Luxury Environments

Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, today announced the release of Planar Lifestyle Displays, a combination of large-scale LED displays and superior installation services that enrich luxury environments. Supporting large indoor spaces, the Planar Lifestyle Displays premieres with two lines, Planar® Luxe MicroLED and Planar® Luxe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005070/en/ Planar Lifestyle Displays deliver unmatched visual experiences for luxury environments (Photo: Business Wire) The premium Planar Luxe MicroLED includes professional-grade, ultra-fine pitch MicroLED displays, while Planar Luxe presents large-scale, fine pitch LED displays. Both solutions are designed to deliver outstanding, seamless video performance, while providing customers with a complete package that is aimed at effortlessly enriching luxury spaces. The displays are ideal for a variety of uses, including digital artwork, movies, sports and events, as well as gaming, eSports, streaming, multi-window viewing and video conferencing. Planar Lifestyle Displays seamlessly integrate with architectural elements and complement interior decor. With variable brightness and color settings, the leading-edge displays can support viewing experiences in brightly lit spaces with large windos as well as dark, theater-like environments. Premium Planar Luxe MicroLED displays are available in 4K and 8K resolutions and feature high-contrast, high-brightness MicroLED technology for world-class viewing experiences. Planar Luxe LED displays offer Full HD, Double Full HD and 4K resolutions with black surface mounted device pixel technology.



The release of Planar Lifestyle Displays also introduces Planar Elite Technical Services, a new level of Planar service offering that employs specially qualified and trained professionals who are held to the highest standards of performance and professional conduct, exhibit impeccable cleanliness, have proven themselves in the field and received the highest level of technical training. The Planar Elite Technical Services offering performs Planar Elite Installation and Commissioning, a new service that maximizes on-site efficiency and customer satisfaction, while honoring privacy and minimizing client disruption. Planar Elite Installation and Commissioning includes fine tuning displays to ensure imagery looks its best in each unique environment.

"From cinema and digital art to sophisticated executive offices and video conferencing, customer appetite for fine pitch LED display technology that can enhance environments is stronger than ever, especially over the last year and half," said Executive Vice President Adam Schmidt. "Planar Lifestyle Displays combines our expertise in delivering unparalleled visual experiences with state-of-the-art LED advancements and an exclusive North America-based service offering unlike any other. We're not only offering customers a larger selection of LED display solutions that are designed to enrich luxury settings, we're also pairing them with a specialized team who can transform their distinctive space and fine tune the installation to their exact needs." The Planar Elite Technical Services offering is strengthened by Planar's robust North American presence, which makes Planar uniquely able to connect Planar Lifestyle Displays customers with professional product experts across the United States and Canada, in addition to delivering unmatched service on demand. Planar Luxe MicroLED and Planar Luxe displays also include the unrivaled Planar® EverCare™ Lifetime Limited Warranty, providing customers complete product coverage. For additional support and reassurance, customers can also choose from Planar Elite Maintenance Service Plans or Planar Elite Service Level Agreements, which help extend product lifespan with benefits ranging from priority support and preventative maintenance visits to emergency on-site repairs. Planar Luxe MicroLED displays deliver the highest resolutions, are HDR (News - Alert) -ready and feature high brightness, deep blacks and superior contrast for unparalleled visual performance. They are available in 4K 108-inch, 136-inch, 163-inch and 8K 217-inch sizes, and include the display, wall mount, powerful video controller with remote processing, remote control, display trim and cables. Planar Luxe LED displays come in Full HD 109-inch, 137-inch, Full HD or 4K 164-inch, Double Full HD wide-view 198-inch and 4K 219-inch sizes. In addition to featuring the largest displays in the Planar Lifestyle Displays family, Planar Luxe supports multi-source viewing, offers an installation depth of less than four inches and is designed for 24x7 reliability. Planar Luxe includes the display, wall mount, video controller, remote control, display trim and cables. Planar Lifestyle Displays include a professional-grade video controller to scale and window content with full compliance for digital content protection standards and video performance standards such as HDR10. The best-in-class family of displays is also fully compatible with a wide range of popular content delivery systems. Planar Lifestyle Displays will be showcased live at the virtual Planar Lifestyles Live Launch Event on September 1 - 3. For more information about Planar Lifestyle Displays, visit www.planar.com/LuxuryLiving. About Planar Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world's most demanding environments. From broadcasters and government agencies to corporations, sporting venues and educational facilities, the world's leading organizations use Planar's broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage and simulation to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED and the indoor LED video wall market (Futuresource 2021). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.planar.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005070/en/

