[August 25, 2021] New CloudBlue Revenue Management Solution for Recurring Billing Reconciliation Now Available in North America

CloudBlue, a leading cloud ecosystem technology company, today announced the North American launch of CloudBlue Rev, a PSA solution that simplifies and streamlines channel revenue management for technology resellers and service providers. As the latest addition to CloudBlue's rapidly expanding portfolio of technologies and services for the channel, CloudBlue Rev is based on a purpose-built CloudBlue PSA architecture designed to empower Ingram Micro (News - Alert) partners to deliver a single billing experience to their customers across Ingram Micro's e-commerce site, Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and partners' own solutions. The solution streamlines quoting, provisioning and transactions with Ingram Micro so that partners can better focus on efficiency and profitability. Further, new functionality brings added value as partners can include their own services in addition to those of Ingram Micro. The end result helps reduce complexity, save time and drive more revenue. "This is what our partners have been waiting for. CloudBlue Rev not only cuts down on the time and money they spend on tedious channel revenue management processes, but it also allows our partners to deliver a better customer experience," said John Dusett, executive director of US Cloud at Ingram Micro. "Ultimately, these features - including billing automation and reconciliation within a single interface - help fulfill Ingram Micro Cloud's ambitious vision f delivering the best solutions in the cloud space."



On behalf of CloudBlue PSA, director of Global Sales, Scott Murphy said: "Our team is extremely proud to push forward our mission of giving technology resellers the tools they need to modernize and provide more solutions to their end-customers. The release of CloudBlue Rev in North America expands opportunities for partners in the U.S. and Canada to streamline their revenue management and provide a uniform billing experience to their customers." Ingram Micro will offer its solution, dubbed "CloudBlue Rev for Ingram Micro," on Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in the United States and Canada following the system's initial launch in the UK, Germany, and Benelux.

The tool's ability to integrate the partner experience with Ingram Micro Online and the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace aims to make Ingram Micro partners' lives easier with quoting, provisioning, and billing all in one place. CloudBlue Rev helps partners simplify quoting, manage profitability, automate provisioning, manage risk, and automate and streamline month-end reconciliation workflows from a single pane of glass. For partners looking for a full PSA solution, CloudBlue also offers CloudBlue PSA-previously HarmonyPSA-in North America with its all-in-one, intelligent contract system with CRM, quoting, service ordering and provisioning, ticketing system/service desk, timesheets, project profitability, billing and reconciliation. For more information in the U.S., please visit here. For more information in Canada, please visit here. About CloudBlue CloudBlue provides a hyperscale platform with hypergrowth products and services that allows providers to launch and manage an omni-product, multi-tier and multi-channel marketplace. With CloudBlue, providers can access and capitalize on a hyperconnected ecosystem of 200+ top-selling vendors, 200+ leading brands and more than 80,000 partners globally. Many of the world's best-known software and SaaS (News - Alert) vendors, digital service providers, technology distributors, tech manufacturers, managed services providers and value-added resellers rely on CloudBlue's leading CloudBlue Commerce and CloudBlue Connect platforms to automate, aggregate and sell both their own cloud services as well as those from third-party vendors. CloudBlue powers more than 200 of the world's largest provider cloud marketplaces, which collectively represent more than 30 million enterprise cloud subscriptions. More at www.cloudblue.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005123/en/

