TMCnet News
|
New Mobile RPG KonoSuba: Fantastic Days Passes 1 Million Downloads
Today, Nexon announced that its newest free-to-play mobile RPG KonoSuba: Fantastic Days has reached a whopping one million downloads in just 5 days. Based on the hit comedy anime series streaming on Crunchyroll and HBO Max, the character-collector game is available now on iOS and Android.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005263/en/
KonoSuba: Fantastic Days - 1 Million Downloads (Graphic: Business Wire)
Since its initial release and massive success in Japan in February 2020, the worldwide release on August 19, 2021 has already reached the prestigious milestone of one million downloads, with user numbers growing by the day. Players have been enjoying the chance to adventure into the fantasy world of KonoSuba, and positive response from fans has been a big factor in its rapid success.
To celebrate one million downloads, Nexon will be rewarding all players who log into KonoSuba: Fantastic Days with the following free currency gift and limited time event:
Stay up to date about new characters, events by following KonoSuba: Fantastic Days' Twitter (News - Alert) @playkonosuba and by visiting the official website!
Assets: Press Assets
Social Media: Twitch / Twitter / Instagram / Discord / Facebook
About KonoSuba: Fantastic Days konosuba.nexon.com
Based on the popular anime series "KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!", KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is a free-to-play character-collection RPG for iOS and Android (News - Alert). Featuring fan-favorite characters, including Kazuma Satou, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness, the game follows the storyline from the original novel and includes bespoke characters created exclusively for the game. Last year, the Japanese release of KonoSuba: Fantastic Days saw great success, garnering recognition from players and praise from the KonoSuba fan base.
About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/
Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005263/en/
06/09/2009
03/13/2013