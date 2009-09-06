[August 25, 2021] New Mobile RPG KonoSuba: Fantastic Days Passes 1 Million Downloads

Today, Nexon announced that its newest free-to-play mobile RPG KonoSuba: Fantastic Days has reached a whopping one million downloads in just 5 days. Based on the hit comedy anime series streaming on Crunchyroll and HBO Max, the character-collector game is available now on iOS and Android. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005263/en/ KonoSuba: Fantastic Days - 1 Million Downloads (Graphic: Business Wire) Since its initial release and massive success in Japan in February 2020, the worldwide release on August 19, 2021 has already reached the prestigious milestone of one million downloads, with user numbers growing by the day. Players have been enjoying the chance to adventure into the fantasy world of KonoSuba, and positive response from fans has been a big factor in its rapid success. To celebrate one million downloads, Nexon will be rewarding all players who log into KonoSuba: Fantastic Days with the following free currency gift and limited time event: Reward : 1,500 Free Quartz for players who log in from 5:00 pm PDT August 30 to 8:00 am PDT September 5 (Redeemable once per account)

: 1,500 Free Quartz for players who log in from 5:00 pm PDT August 30 to 8:00 am PDT September 5 (Redeemable once per account) Event: Main Quest (Normal) 2x Item Drop from 1:00 am PDT August 31 to 12:59 am PDT September 3 <> KonoSuba: Fantastic Days features fan-favorite characters, including Kazuma Satou, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness. The characters are voiced by their original Japanese voice actors, including Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi and Ai Kayano. Following an original storyline, bespoke new characters have also been created exclusively for the mobile RPG. Published by Nexon in partnership with KonoSuba publisher Kadokawa, and developed by Sumzap, KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is available now on iOS and Android.



Stay up to date about new characters, events by following KonoSuba: Fantastic Days' Twitter (News - Alert) @playkonosuba and by visiting the official website! Assets: Press Assets

Social Media: Twitch / Twitter / Instagram / Discord / Facebook About KonoSuba: Fantastic Days konosuba.nexon.com Based on the popular anime series "KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!", KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is a free-to-play character-collection RPG for iOS and Android (News - Alert) . Featuring fan-favorite characters, including Kazuma Satou, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness, the game follows the storyline from the original novel and includes bespoke characters created exclusively for the game. Last year, the Japanese release of KonoSuba: Fantastic Days saw great success, garnering recognition from players and praise from the KonoSuba fan base. About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/ Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005263/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]