New Research Reveals Current Truths About the State of DevOps for Hybrid Cloud
NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software, the enterprise cloud management leader, today released its second CloudBolt Industry Insights report, The Truth About DevOps in the Hybrid Cloud Journey. The report is based on a global survey of 200 IT and DevOps leaders at companies employing at least 1,000 people. Of the respondents, 75% held titles of Vice President and above. The survey was conducted on the Pulse research platform, a Gartner-owned research subsidiary, and follows the company’s inaugural report called The Truth About Hybrid Cloud and Digital Transformation.
The report reveals that while key DevOps processes and tools, such as continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) have made significant strides in broad adoption, opportunities for marked improvement still exist. There are notable gaps in infrastructure provisioning speed, testing, and overall reliability that are hindering efforts to advance CI/CD. For IaC, enabling non-technical teams to reap its benefits, along with better governance and visibility, are key ways of creating competitive advantage for users.
Some of the key insights that enterprises shared on their CI/CD journey include:
Along with CI/CD, DevOps teams are utilizing tools like IaC to gain speed and agility. Terraform has widespread adoption, with 88% saying they are either already using it or considering using it. When asked how to complement existing IaC investments for hybrid cloud, enterprises cited the following:
“The CloudBolt Industry Insights series was designed to examine specific areas of interest and capabilities related to the hybrid cloud journey. This particular study shines a light on the growing state of DevOps,” said Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer of CloudBolt Software. “CI/CD, IaC, and Terraform all have tremendous potential to empower developers and IT to optimize application development and deployment and stay competitive in the new cloud order. Our latest research piece reveals what is needed to accelerate improvement and adoption in very meaningful ways.”
To learn more about how best-in-class companies can empower DevOps with optimal CI/CD and unleash the full potential of IaC with ways to complement Terraform investments, read the full report, The Truth About DevOps in the Hybrid Cloud Journey, here: https://resources.cloudbolt.io/get-the-most-from-your-ci-cd-terraform-practices/the-truth-about-devops-in-the-hybrid-cloud-journey.
