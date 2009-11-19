[August 24, 2021] New PICO® XP Jetting Technology from Nordson EFD Gives Manufacturers Next-Level Production Control

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces the PICO® XP piezoelectric jetting system designed to maintain precise, repeatable non-contact fluid dispensing valve-to-valve, after maintenance, and regardless of external factors, such as temperature changes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005007/en/ Experience next-level production control with Nordson EFD's new jetting system designed to deliver the most stable deposit weight under fluctuating environmental conditions. (Photo: Business Wire) "This is by far our most advanced, innovative jetting technology to date," said Claude Bergeron, Senior Global Product Line Manager, Nordson EFD. "We designed this system specifically to solve the issues manufacturers face on their production lines, especially in electronic display applications." Too often manufacturers see changes in dispensing performance in applications where it is critical that the correct amount of adhesive, sealant, or coating is applied consistently, every time, so they can meet consumer demands. In these applications even a slight change in the internal geometry of the valve can affect fluid deposit repeatability. This is why one valve may produce slightly different dispensing outcomes than another with the same dispense settings. This is also why there may be a slight change in dispensing outcomes after a valve's fluid body is removed, cleaned for maintenance, and then returned to the valve. The PICO XP jetting system's unique self-regulating calibration controls for variations in fluid body tolerance to maintain the same micro-dispensing repeatability from valve-to-valve and after maintenance. Its one-of-a-kind sustained stroke target seeking allows it to self-adjust to maintain its micron (µm) level stroke setting for long periods regardless of environmental conditions, such as temperature changes that can alter dispense results over time. The system includes a PICO Pµlse XP jet valve and PICO Toµch XP controller with an intuitive touchscreen interface for simplified setup. It can apply micro-deposits as small as 0.5 nL at speeds up to 1000Hz (deposits per second) continuously. The valve's quick-release clasp allows for tool-free removal of the fluid body for simplified cleaning of the fluid path, which saves manufacturers time during maintenance. And the valve can be outfitted with several fluid bodies available with different properties and orifice sizes to meet manufacturers' unique and versatile application requirements. Nordson EFD's PICO XP jetting system will be featured at the following global trade shows:







Show Region Dates Semicon SEA (Virtual Show) Singapore Aug. 23 - 27 CIOE Show (Booth #11C74) China - Shenzhen Sep. 16 - 18 NEPCON Asia (Booth #1G20) China - Shenzhen Oct. 20 - 22 The Assembly Show (Booth #721) USA - Rosemont, IL Oct. 26 - 28

For more information, visit Nordson EFD on the web at nordsonefd.com/PICOXP, linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd, email at info@nordsonefd.com, or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484. About Nordson EFD Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry. About Nordson Corporation Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005007/en/

