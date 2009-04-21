TMCnet News
New Digital Payments in 2021: Opportunities and Chargeback Risks Survey from Kount, an Equifax Company, Reveals Payment Opportunities and Risks for Merchants
BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kount, an Equifax Company, the leader in digital identity trust and fraud prevention, has published the first of its kind "Digital Payments in 2021: Opportunities and Chargeback Risks" survey. The survey takes a deep dive into 2021 chargeback trends and risks across customer experiences, both pre and post payment authorization.
Kount commissioned Atomik Research to survey over 500 U.S. adults who work for companies that process at least 500 online transactions monthly. The findings reveal insights into why many businesses have indicated their chargeback rates have increased, their top chargeback sources and challenges, and how they manage and dispute chargebacks.
Survey highlights include:
The report finds today, an average of 33% of companies accept card-not-present (CNP) payments via contactless payment apps, online transactions, and telephone. Additionally, 19% accept cryptocurrency, and 86% offer subscription-based or recurring billing, exposing more businesses than ever to the ups and downs of e-commerce. While accepting more payment methods means businesses can better compete and cater to consumers' needs, results indicate these new payment methods also increase a business's risk of accepting fraudulent orders and dealing with the resulting chargebacs.
"The report reveals an opportunity for businesses to elevate their fraud prevention to better protect from the growing risk of chargebacks and the fees associated with them," said Brad Wiskirchen, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Kount, an Equifax Company. "By having the proper tools in place, businesses can save time and money and improve brand reputation while avoiding costly fraud monitoring programs."
To learn more about the "Digital Payments in 2021" survey, please visit The Kount Blog, or download the full survey here.
