New Product Investments from Classy Drive Easier Giving Experience
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Classy, a giving experience platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about, is doubling down on its product investments, announcing new product launches grounded in donor experience along with a new Senior Vice President of Product Management and Design who will lead these improvements.
As part of the company's commitment to streamlining giving and connecting more donors with causes they care about, Classy will introduce a variety of product updates.
Leading these new product developments will be Eric Pannese, Classy's new Senior Vice President of Product Management and Design. Pannese joins the Classy team from Medallia, a SaaS-based customer experience management platform, and brings over 20 years of technology experience,13 years of it working with SaaS products across a wide range of verticals, from finance and retail to hospitality.
His deep focus on customer experience will mesh seamlessly with Classy's commitment to a customer-first mentality. By leading product development with the customer top-of-mind, Pannese will help ensure that Classy is continuously delivering cutting-edge technology with products that meet the needs of nonprofits, ultimately driving more funding, and more impact.
"I am thrilled to be a part of Classy, furthering our commitment to customer-forward product development," said Eric Pannese, SVP of Product Management & Design at Classy. " User experience is sometimes overlooked when making decisions on a tight non-profit budget, but it is key to attracting and retaining the donors that will help our customers better meet the needs of the communities that they are serving."
These updates come on the heels of Classy's $118M Series D funding round, where Classy committed to further investing in product development. Pannese's hire along with the new product innovation is just the first step in a long journey to improve technology for nonprofits to move their missions forward.
About Classy
Classy is a B Corp Certified Public Benefit Corporation and giving experience platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about. Based in San Diego, CA and trusted by thousands of nonprofits, from the fastest-growing nonprofits to some of the world's largest social organizations, Classy's platform provides the formats and flexibility to activate donors when and how they need to by creating more relevant connections to their causes. Since 2011, Classy has helped nonprofits mobilize and empower the world for good by helping them raise over $3 billion on its platform. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org.
