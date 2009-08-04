[August 19, 2021] New Partnership Between Mercer and Qualtrics to Help Organizations Create Impactful Employee Experience and Benefits Programs

PROVO, Utah. and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, and Mercer, a leading global HR consulting and asset management firm, announced a new partnership that will help top brands better understand employee attitudes and preferences to develop more impactful employee experience and benefits programs. The new partnership allows companies to combine the power of Qualtrics XM Platform™ with Mercer's leading EX advisory services and HR expertise. With the labor market hitting a 20-year high, employers are looking for new ways to attract and retain top talent. Recent Qualtrics research shows that nearly half of the workforce says they intend to look for a new job in the next 12 months and that offering generous benefits packages is a top perk employees are requesting as they look for new jobs. Companies that focus on improving the employee experience will be able to set themselves apart in a competitive labor market. The new partnership helps organizations around the world understand employee sentiment and identify which actions HR leaders and managers can take to improve the everyday experiences of their workforces. With access to Qualtrics market-leading XM Platform, companies can create employee listening programs that help leaders quickly understand and act on insights about things like benefit preferences, hybrid work models, and manager effectiveness . Businesses can then leverage Mercer's employee expertise to create and improve company cultures that center on employees, create optimal benefits packages, and make data-driven decisions that improve the employee experiences.



"Organizations are increasingly using digital tools to gather employee input. To get the highest impact from this technology investment, they need to strategically design their employee listening and response programs," said Ilya Bonic, President of Mercer's Career business and Head of Mercer Strategy. "Mercer is excited to partner with a leading-edge technology like Qualtrics to help clients do just this, so they can fully realize the value of their employee experience data." "Employee expectations continue to evolve in the new world of work. Companies need to listen to their employees closely and often to contend in a competitive labor market," said Qualtrics Global Head of Ecosystem, R.J. Filipski. "Partnering with Mercer extends the benefits of our platform to their worldwide membership as we help companies globally improve the experiences they deliver to their employees."

To learn more about the partnership between Mercer and Qualtrics, please visit: qualtrics.com/partnerships/ . About Qualtrics

Qualtrics , the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com . About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer's approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 78,000 colleagues and annual revenue of over $18 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit mercer.com. Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and Twitter .

