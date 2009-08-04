[August 19, 2021] New Aerospike Petabyte Scale Benchmark Runs Real-Time Operational Workloads on Just 20 AWS Nodes with Intel Processors

Aerospike Inc. today unveiled the results of a petabyte-scale benchmark that illustrates its Real-time Data Platform delivering 4 million to 5 million transactions per second (TPS) with sub-millisecond latencies for read-only and mixed workloads on a remarkably small 20-node Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS) cluster fueled by Intel® Xeon Scalable Processors. Achieved in collaboration with AWS and Intel®, the benchmark shows that even with significant data growth and extreme workloads, the Aerospike Database performs with hundreds of nodes less than other databases, saving up to $10M per application in infrastructure costs. "With Aerospike, real-time petabyte-scale processing can be effective and affordable for enterprises of any size, not only those with billions in annual revenues," said Srini Srinivasan, chief product officer and founder, Aerospike. "Selecting Aerospike's real-time data platform early in a company's growth cycle not only helps them grow faster, but also eliminates expensive and time-consuming rip-and-replace of databases that fail to scale up to meet ever-growing demands." The benchmark is another illustration of the real-world experiences of Aerospike's global customers. The report illustrates how companies like PayPal (News - Alert) , ThreatMetrix, and Signal (a TransUnion company) significantly reduced their server counts and cut costs by millions of dollars. In most cases, these customers turned to Aerospike after other solutions failed to effectively scale up to meet their rapidly growing data and application needs.



"Organizations moving to the cloud want validation that their applications are going to have the high throughput and extreme low-latency required for modern business," said Amit Shah, Principal - Product Management, Amazon EC2 at AWS. "Aerospike's cloud-native, real-time data platform provides a significant reduction in cloud server footprint and delivers impressive performance across all memory configurations." "Many successful companies quickly scale to massive amounts of data in the pursuit of better insight to run and manage their businesses," said Rebecca Weekly, VP of Hyperscale Strategy and Execution at Intel (News - Alert) . "Intel's technologies are foundational for cloud computing, and in close collaboration with Aerospike and AWS, are delivering the optimized balance of compute performance, storage and network capabilities to consume up to petabytes of data, analyze it and create actionable insights."

Download the full benchmark report and watch a full presentation from the recent 2021 Aerospike Digital Summit for detailed descriptions of the workloads, configurations and performance. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. About Aerospike The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80 percent. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte scale with five-nines uptime with globally distributed, strongly consistent data. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalized user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel (News - Alert) , Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Verizon Media and Wayfair rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company also has offices in London, Bangalore and Tel Aviv. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005237/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]