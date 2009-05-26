TMCnet News
New England Law | Boston Partners With Teletherapy Platform to Expand Access to Mental Health Support
BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Law | Boston today announced a new initiative designed to enable more students to access mental health and counseling services. Through a partnership with Uwill, the fast-growing teletherapy offering focused on students, the institution will now enable all students to access on-demand counseling with licensed professionals through video, phone, chat, or message.
"Educating the next generation of lawyers means providing not only top-notch academics, but also the wraparound support that will help students stay on track, graduate, and pursue successful careers," said Lisa Freudenheim, Co-Acting Dean of New England Law. "At a time when the need for mental health support has never been more critical, this partnership will serve as New England Law's quick reaction force: enabling our students to get the help they need, when they need it."
New England Law launched the teletherapy program in response to growing demand for mental health support, which mirrors challenges faced by students across the country. Research suggests that nearly all law students experience significant stress, the mot of any graduate school population — leading law schools nationwide to pursue new strategies to provide students with counseling support.
"As students across the country continue to struggle with mental health issues, institutions are in search of solutions that can boost the capacity, diversity, and immediacy of their therapy and counseling programs," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Technology can help accelerate the process by providing students with the type of support that works best for them, and matching them with licensed therapists who best fit their needs and preferences."
Designed to empower students by enabling them to evaluate and select mental health professionals of their choosing, Uwill is the only secure teletherapy platform to offer a full suite of communication modalities, including video, phone, chat, and messaging. The company works with a diverse cross-section of institutions, including Fairfield University, Stevens Institute of Technology, and the University of New Hampshire, to meet their students' unique mental health and counseling needs.
