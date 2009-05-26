[August 18, 2021] New DTS Play-Fi Home Theater Technology is the First to Provide a Wireless Surround Sound Experience Directly from Wi-Fi Enabled Televisions

DTS®, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) ("Xperi"), today announced DTS (News - Alert) Play-Fi® is bringing wireless surround sound to the masses. By working over industry-standard Wi-Fi, Play-Fi Home Theater adds a first-of-its-kind surround sound capability to TVs without incurring additional hardware costs for manufacturers or consumers. Televisions featuring DTS Play-Fi Home Theater will hit the market in the third quarter of 2021 and are compatible with the existing ecosystem of Play-Fi soundbars, speakers, and amplifiers in the market today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005105/en/ DTS Play-Fi's latest innovation solves long-standing industry issues related to poor sound quality from ever thinner TVs and the limited appeal of surround sound in the home due to the inherent aesthetic challenges of speaker wires and HDMI cables. Play-Fi Home Theater offers a number of configurations to wirelessly upgrade a TV's audio performance and bring life-like surround sound to any room. Consumers using TVs featuring Play-Fi Home Theater can: Use the TV's built-in speakers as part of the surround system or upgrade them with a Play-Fi enabled soundbar or discrete Play-Fi enabled front speakers to improve audio quality without creating unsightly wiring between TVs and external speakers or electronics

Add Play-Fi enabled speakers as surround speakers to envelop the listener in sound

Add up to two Play-Fi enabled subwoofers to bring deep room-shaking bass to the TV

Utilize Play-Fi's complementary functioality, like multi-room grouping of the TV with Play-Fi enabled speakers for music and TV audio, and app-based headphone listening



"We're thrilled to introduce this latest DTS Play-Fi Home Theater technology to the market," said Dannie Lau, General Manager DTS Play-Fi. "Consumers no longer need to compromise aesthetics for an improved audio experience. They can attain better sound quality simply by using a wireless subwoofer placed out of sight or build a high-performance home theater using a full complement of wireless speakers and subwoofers."

