[August 18, 2021] New Honeywell Technology For Light Drones Increases Range Threefold With Cleaner, Quieter Hydrogen Fuel Cells

PHOENIX, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) is developing a new technology suite for light drones that allows them to fly three times longer and with less human intervention. Compared with traditional drones using batteries and line-of-sight radio links, drones equipped with Honeywell's Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) technologies can fly farther, carry more weight, avoid hazards up to three kilometers away and stream video of their progress anywhere in the world.­ "These are technologies that businesses have been waiting for," said Stéphane Fymat, vice president and general manager of Honeywell's Unmanned Aerial Systems and Urban Air Mobility business unit. "They will help make drones profitable for a world of new applications." Honeywell's BVLOS (pronounced bev-loss) systems are ideal for missions where distance or terrain interfere with radio links or visual guidance. Applications include last-mile package delivery, military intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, pipeline and power line inspection, search and rescue, or use by first responders. The technologies draw upon Honeywell's decades of experience building and certifying avionics, engines, and APUs for airplanes, helicopters and military drones. The BVLOS suite comprises: Honeywell's 600-watt and 1200-watt hydrogen fuel cells

Honeywell's RDR-84K multipurpose radar

Honeywell's inertial measurement units (IMUs)

Honeywell's UAV Satcom - the world's smallest and lightest satellite transceiver The fuel cells in the BVLOS suite operate three times longer than batteries with equivalent output. They work silently, unlike gasoline engines, and emit no greenhouse gases. Operators can reful or swap hydrogen tanks in minutes, enabling more time in the air.



Honeywell's RDR-84K is a phased-array radar that steers beams electronically, meaning it has no moving parts and requires minimal maintenance. It also requires no heavy cooling systems. In addition to avoiding other aircraft, the radar can detect obstacles, map terrain and identify landing zones. It can act as a radar altimeter and provide mapping for alternate navigation if GPS guidance fails.

The BVLOS suite will allow drone designers to combine data in clever new ways to save weight and power. Its radar computes an avoidance path using built-in circuitry, rather than requiring a separate processor. Its satellite uplink can be used to download real-time weather and traffic reports from other drones. Honeywell's UAV Satcom and IMUs are available now, with some IMU models priced as low as $1,800. The RDR-84K and fuel cells are in late-stage development, and prototype fuel cells are available for purchase and evaluation now. "These innovations give drone builders and operators a whole new range of options," said Sapan Shah, product manager for Honeywell's Unmanned Aerial Systems and Urban Air Mobility business unit. "More time in the air, more awareness of surroundings and traffic, better connectivity: These are the building blocks of safe, profitable drone operations of all kinds, and that's what we're delivering." About Honeywell Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero. Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom. Contacts: Media

Adam Kress

(602) 760-6252

Adam.Kress@Honeywell.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-honeywell-technology-for-light-drones-increases-range-threefold-with-cleaner-quieter-hydrogen-fuel-cells-301357424.html SOURCE Honeywell

