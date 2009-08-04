TMCnet News
New Dynasty Financial Partners Survey: 100% of Breakaway Advisors Surveyed Happier to Be Independent, Would Do It All Again
Owners of independent RIAs would gladly face the challenges of breaking away again to secure the benefits they enjoy today.
This is a key takeaway from the 2021 Dynasty Breakaway Survey, the first yearly poll of breakaway advisors in its network of independent RIAs. The 23 independent advisors who took part in the survey have clients throughout the US managing roughly $27 billion in assets.
"We verified what we had long been hearing through the grapevine," says Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners. "That is, our breakaway advisors value their independence for reasons they have no trouble articulating." Adds Penney: "Bigger picture, given our over 10 years of experience working with many advisors to transition their practices, we felt it was time to start sharing our insights on breakaway-advisor sentiment. We plan to track this sentiment over time as an industry resource."
Insights from the inaugural Dynasty Breakaway Survey include:
Still, the advisors surveyed were not shy about discussing the obstacles they had to overcome on the roa to independence. Among them: a steep learning curve, and the challenges of building a business nearly from scratch.
John Sullivan, Dynasty's Head of Network Development, says the initial drawbacks of independence do not come close to competing with its benefits. "These breakaway RIAs are helmed by entrepreneurs who know that every transition comes with friction, and that engaging transition experts and keeping the big picture - more customized solutions, better client service, greater equity value - in view is imperative for success."
