[August 17, 2021] New Facebook Integration with Calix Marketing Cloud Simplifies Social Campaigns to Drive Even Higher ROI for Broadband Providers of Any Size

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today launched the seamless integration of Calix Marketing Cloud with Facebook (News - Alert) , Inc., the world's largest and most influential social media platform. This latest enhancement to the Revenue EDGE solution will further enable broadband service providers (BSPs) of any size to quickly and easily improve their marketing return on investment (ROI) by automating marketing workflows and infusing them with the intelligence to successfully segment, target, execute, and measure omnichannel marketing campaign performance in a fully integrated fashion. As the second in a series of planned integrations with major social media and marketing technology platforms (the first was Mailchimp), the Facebook integration underscores Calix's (News - Alert) deep commitment to deliver turnkey solutions to BSPs that help them excite subscribers and grow the value of their marketing operations. The integration with the Facebook platform offers additional, out-of-the box marketing functionalities that enable BSPs to accomplish the following. Simplify new subscriber acquisition : By combining behavioral data from Marketing Cloud with deep and rich data from Facebook, marketers can create lookalike audience models based on subscriber-specific segments. These can help broadband providers attract, acquire, and excite new subscribers with value-added services that help drive key business results-such as average revenue per user (ARPU)-while enabling marketing teams to accomplish more within their existing marketing budgets.

With cost of acquisition at a fraction of what traditional marketing tactics cost, marketers can deploy impactful campaigns thanks to enriched, third-party audience data from Facebook, and then schedule and deploy automated, contextual campaigns across multiple channels. That means, for example, subscribers exceeding their usage limits can receive a triggered Mobile Notification upgrade offer from Marketing Cloud into the CommandIQ® app while receiving an email via Mailchimp and viewing a targeted Facebook advertisement on their feed. "As avid Facebook marketers, we are eager to put the newest Calix Marketing Cloud integration into practice so that we can further simplify our marketing campaigns and realize additional value from these enhanced capabilities not just for us, but also for our clients," said Dustin Schlaefli, director of customer engagement for Nex-Tech, a BSP headquartered in Kansas. "Data and automation have fundamentally transformed the face of marketing, making it daunting for even the most seasoned marketers to operationalize. Calix Marketing Cloud takes the incredible complexity of machine learning and intelligent automation and simplifies it, providing actionable insights in an easily digestible format. We are excited to leverage the combined powers of Marketing Cloud and Facebook to take our marketing campaigns to the next level."

Calix Marketing Cloud is the only marketing platform purpose-built for the BSP marketer that uses contextual, behavioral data specific to the broadband industry. Marketing Cloud leverages built-in intelligence and machine learning to simplify processes and generate hyper-focused segments and audiences that enable relevant, targeted event-triggered communications that excite subscribers. Marketers can uncover actionable insights that increase campaign take rates and grow their business through acquisition, cross-sell, up-sell, and reduced churn. "Today's announcement marks another leap forward in our journey to greatly simplify marketing for broadband marketers, who are eager to adopt the latest digital marketing strategies regardless of size," said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer at Calix. "The ability to integrate with Facebook, the world's largest social media platform, and automate the end-to-end marketing process with Marketing Cloud allows even the smallest BSP to operate as if they employed a team of data scientists and social media experts thanks to our extraordinarily simple to operate yet sophisticated marketing technology platform. It enables BSPs, of all sizes, to leverage advanced real-time behavioral insights to market smarter and achieve incredible ROI to grow the value of every dollar they invest in marketing campaigns. We are thrilled to arm customers with this latest capability and look forward to adding more integrations in the months ahead." The new integration will be available beginning August 20, 2021. To learn more, view a replay of our recent webinar, "Three Marketing and Subscriber Experience Strategies to Capture the Post-Pandemic Boom." About Calix Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) - Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC (News - Alert) and available at www.sec.gov. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005074/en/

