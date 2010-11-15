[August 12, 2021] New Episode of 7 Saturdays Safety Series Shows Viewers How to Build a More Fire Resilient Community

With more than a quarter-million views from across California, the 7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home series airs a new episode this week, "Building a More Fire-Resilient Community." Over the past seven weeks, the 7 Saturdays series has shown viewers how to create defensible space around homes, prepare evacuation plans, be "fire-smart" gardeners and much more. This week's episode tackles one of the most important parts of wildfire safety-planning ahead with your community. According to co-host and PG&E (News - Alert) Senior Public Safety Specialist, David Hawks, being prepared isn't just about your personal property-it's also about communicating with your friends and neighbors. "We are all in this together," said Hawks. "The more we know and work alongside our neighbors, the better able we are to assist those in need during an emergency," he said. In this episode, viewers learn: li> How to establish an emergency line of communication with family and friends The best ways to work together with neighbors to prepare for emergencies

How to find and sign up for Community Emergency Response Teams and Fire Safe Councils in their area



7 Saturdays series are available on PG&E's preparedness website, the Safety Action Center, which provides information to help customers keep their families, homes and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies. The show is hosted by Alicia Mason and David Hawks. About PG&E

