[August 11, 2021] New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: NBA) Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Airspan Networks Inc.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. ("NBA") (NYSE American: NBA) today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination with Airspan (News - Alert) Networks Inc. ("Airspan") at a special meeting of stockholders held today. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to be finalized on or about August 13, 2021. Upon closing, NBA will be renamed " Airspan Networks (News - Alert) Holdings Inc." and its common stock is expected to be listed on the NYSE American with the ticker symbol "MIMO." About Airspan Airspan is a US-based provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions interoperable with other vendors. As a result of our innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand our 5G solutions portfolio, Airspan believes it is well positioned with Open RAN, private networks, fixed wireless access (FWA) and CBRS solutions, providing solutions to tier 1 mobile network operators to deploy their networks of the future, today. With over 1 million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com. In March 2021, Airspan entered into a business combination agreement with New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. ("NBA") (NYSE American: NBA), pursuant to which Airspan will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBA. The closing of the business combination (the "Business Combination") with NBA is subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approvals and the expiration or early termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. Upon closing, NBA will be renamed "Airspan Networks Holdings Inc." and its common stock is expected to be listed on the NYSE American with the ticker symbol "MIMO." See www.nbaspac.com for more information. About New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: NBA), is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. NBA's business strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company that can benefit from (i) the managerial and operational experience of its management team, (ii) additional capital and (iii) access to public securities markets. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act f 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, NBA's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully consummate the Business Combination and the timing thereof. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of NBA's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond NBA's control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.



In addition to factors previously disclosed in NBA's reports filed with the SEC (News - Alert) and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (i) the risk that the Business Combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of NBA's securities; (ii) the risk that the transaction may not be completed by NBA's business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the Business Combination deadline if sought by NBA; (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Business Combination, including the adoption of the business combination agreement by the stockholders of NBA and Airspan, the satisfaction of the minimum trust account amount following redemptions by NBA's public stockholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals; (iv) the lack of a third party valuation in determining whether or not to pursue the Business Combination; (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement; (vi) the impact of COVID-19 on Airspan's business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the Business Combination; (vii) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Airspan's business relationships, performance and business generally; (viii) risks that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of Airspan; (ix) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Airspan or NBA related to the business combination agreement or the Business Combination; (x) the ability to maintain the listing of NBA's securities on the NYSE American; (xi) the price of NBA's and the post-combination company's securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Airspan operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Airspan's business and changes in the combined capital structure; (xii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Business Combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (xiii) the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which Airspan operates; (xiv) the risk that Airspan and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize Airspan's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; (xv) the risk that the post-combination company may not achieve or sustain profitability; (xvi) the risk that the post-combination company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (xvii) the risk that the post-combination company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; (xviii) the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; (xix) the risk that the rollout and utilization of 5G technology will not provide the expected benefits; (xx) the risk that Airspan is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; and (xxi) the risk that the post-combination company's securities will not be approved for listing on the NYSE American or if approved, maintain the listing. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond NBA's control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about NBA and Airspan or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than NBA or Airspan, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding Airspan's industry and end markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable, however there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

