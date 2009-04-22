[August 11, 2021] New Flexible, Foldable OtterBox Cases for Latest Samsung Galaxy Phones

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung continues to push smartphone evolution with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. OtterBox, the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1, is ready to fold, flex and protect these devices with two new case designs, available now. "Samsung's expansion of the foldable devices is an exciting addition to the company's already robust smartphone line-up, which is used by more people in the world than any other," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox ensures these devices are always protected against drops and bumps while working seamlessly with the foldable capabilities of these devices." Thin Flex Series, a brand new, ultra thin case for Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, covers the device without interfering with any of its features. Simply snap the two-piece case into place and these phones are ready to take on anything. Thin Flex shows off the device with in sophisticated black or bold fuchsia options that provide daily protection you can trust. Symmetry Series Flex is designed to perfctly cover Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. These cases fold and flex with your device while also protecting against everyday bumps and drops in a stylish clear that shows off the beautiful device design.



Slide Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and all the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 into a new OtterBox case for unbeatable protection and style. This completely new offering features a hard shell, comes with a carabiner for easy portability and is compatible any wireless charging pad for easy charging. OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex and Thin Flex for Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G are coming soon and OtterBox Case for Galaxy Buds are available now, all on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions. At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving. Explore more at otterbox.com. 1Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jul. 2020 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-flexible-foldable-otterbox-cases-for-latest-samsung-galaxy-phones-301353463.html SOURCE OtterBox

