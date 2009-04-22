[August 11, 2021] New Externship Program at Macmillan Learning Designed to Recruit BIPOC to Educational Publishing Industry

Applications are now being considered for undergraduate students interested in Macmillan Learning's new paid externship program. The privately-held, family-owned education publishing and services company announced today the launch of a three-week, project-based work experience program for college students from backgrounds that have traditionally been underrepresented in publishing. The externship is sponsored by the company's Employee Resource Group BLACC (Black Leaders Actively Changing the Culture), which is focused on Black employees, in partnership with Macmillan Learning's Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Through the externship, the company will provide students with practical experience within various functions of the educational publishing and technology industry, including marketing, editorial, human resources, and engineering. Additionally, students will participate in professional development programming and mentorship, including interactive, virtual meet-ups with Macmillan Learning's executive team members and department leads. "There are so many interesting and exciting roles within the ed tech and publishing industries, and so much talent from students belonging to underrepresented groups. We created this program to provide as many opportunities as possible for students to explore roles within the industry - and for leaders throughout our organization to build a healthy pipeline of diverse talent. Ultimately our goal is to provide students from underrepresented groups with substantive experiences so that they can begin to imagine this as a first-choice option for their careers," sid Phoenix Harvey, Co-Chair of BLACC.



"We know that having a diverse workforce is critical to offering students the best learning materials, and to do that there needs to be a pipeline of talented candidates who are as excited about student success as we are," said Kristin Peikert, SVP of Human Resources at Macmillan Learning. "We are proud to support an employee-created talent-pipeline program that aligns with Macmillan Learning's mission to increase meaningful representation within the industry." To qualify, students should be:

From an underrepresented group in educational publishing and technology organizations, including, but not limited to, students of African American, Asian, Latino/Hispanic, Native American, or Pacific Islander descent;

Currently enrolled as an undergraduate and have completed at least 60 hours of college coursework by August 2021; and

A United States citizen or permanent resident; students with DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival) status valid through the internship period are also eligible. BLACC plans to offer the externship several times each year, with opportunities to work in and learn about various functions and departments. Students can visit the externship program information page for more details about the program and the specific projects available. Applications are due August 30, 2021. The externship will take place in October 2021. About Macmillan Learning

Macmillan Learning is a privately-held, family-owned company that improves lives through learning. By linking research to learning practice, we develop pioneering products and learning materials for students that are highly effective and drive improved outcomes. To learn more, please visit macmillanlearning.com or join our Macmillan Community. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005136/en/

